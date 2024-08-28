Could IKEA’s 2nd-hand Marketplace Rival eBay & Gumtree?

IKEA is encouraging its customers to buy and sell their used furniture among themselves to boost sustainability and reduce the collective carbon footprint.

The home furnishings company has launched IKEA Preowned in Madrid and Oslo and plans to roll it out globally by December.

Ingka Group | IKEA CEO Jesper Brodin said: “It has been a dream in the making and I’m excited that we are finally testing IKEA Preowned, our secondhand marketplace. We will start in Oslo and Madrid, yet the ambition is higher.

“With the test we will get deeper insights in how we can meet people's dreams and needs in life at home, by making the IKEA range more accessible at an even lower price and as a part of our sustainability efforts.”

Senior Product Designer Adriana Chiaia said on LinkedIn: “It’s live! It has been so exciting to be the senior product designer for IKEA Preowned, our IKEA second hand marketplace. Do you live in Madrid or Oslo? Check it out!”