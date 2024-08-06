IKEA: Democratic Design & Sustainability

“Democratic Design is a tool we use when we develop and evaluate the products we put into our range," Sarah Fager, Senior Designer at IKEA of Sweden AB, explains.

"It has five dimensions, which are function, form, quality, sustainability and low price. When there is a balance between all five, we consider that the design is democratic.”

Sarah expands on this, praising the FLISAT desk designed for kids as an IKEA product that embodies Democratic Design and balances these five key dimensions.

"The price is fair, it can be height-adjusted so it grows with the child, and it has smart functions such as a tilted tabletop and paper holder," Sarah says.

"We hope these functions encourage children to be creative.

"It’s very high quality and has a classic form so that it can be loved and passed on to future generations.

"The material is sustainable and renewable – wood. It’s quite simply Democratic Design.”

IKEA also expanded into food services, opening its first fully equipped restaurant in 1960 to keep customers in stores during lunchtime, thereby increasing sales.

During the 1960s and 1970s, IKEA expanded beyond Sweden, reaching Denmark, Norway and many countries outside Scandinavia.

To ensure long-term independence, Kamprad separated retail ownership from the IKEA brand by creating a franchise system in the early 1980s.