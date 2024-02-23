How eBay is Encouraging Refurbished Tech to Reduce E-waste

Here’s a weird fact. There are currently a little over 8 billion people on the planet, yet there are about 16 billion mobile phones. Convenient maths shows us that means every single person on the planet has on average two phones.

Even more startling is the fact that, according to the international Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Forum, more than 5 billion of those will be thrown away this year and head to e-waste.

That is despite the fact that these devices contain valuable resources including gold, silver, copper, and palladium. Estimates put the value of these precious metals dumped each year at more than US$10 billion.

It’s not just mobile phones that are the issue, all electronic waste – from laptops to smart TVs – is a pressing issue that needs addressing.

In the UK alone, two million tonnes of e-waste is discarded each year. That’s according to Mark Monte-Colombo, Head of Refurbished Technology for eBay UK, who says refurbished technology can support a circular economy and enhance accessibility.

“Globally, a significant surge in electronic waste is expected to reach 74.7 million tonnes by the end of the decade,” Monte-Colombo tells Sustainability.

“However, the good news is that increased interest in refurbished technology can help to drastically reduce waste. For example, on eBay UK, through the sale of refurbished products, we avoided over 2.8 million kg of waste in 2022, which is equivalent to over 23.5 million phones being spared from landfills.”

