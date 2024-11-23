Crown Holdings Q&A: Increasing Circularity in Packaging

If we talk about the US, where we can see that our cans are not being collected and recycled, there is no extended producer responsibility. Some states in the US are actually looking at new bills to implement EPR and some states have what we call “bottle bills”. So deposit return schemes, but not very ambitious – like 5-10 cents. When you look at Germany, it's 25 cents on a can or bottle.

I think regulations really have a role to play to also ensure that all companies put packaging on the market so they play with the same cards. When you have EPR, everybody pays their fair share of the collection system and the recycling system.

How does collaboration tie in with your sustainability strategy?

We are a member of a number of trade associations across the world. In these forums, we work with our peers on advocacy, projects, and communication.

We are also part of an alliance, which is called the Global Beverage Circularity Alliance. There are 10 companies in this alliance, including some of our aluminium suppliers. The idea with this alliance was also to have a more global outreach.

What advice would you give to companies looking to improve their circularity strategy?

Collaboration is very important. When we are talking circularity, it's not just us, it's the entire value chain that needs to collaborate – especially in aluminium.



We have primary aluminium, then we have casting and rolling, then we make the cans, our customers buy it and it's being consumed. If we want to ensure that circularity is working, it's all members of this value chain that need to work together.

