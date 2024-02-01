In a ground-breaking move, Pandora has ditched the mining of precious metals and instead turned to recycled silver and gold for all its jewellery.

This shift in sourcing by the world’s biggest jewellery brand is not just significant for Pandora, and the planet – but the entire jewellery industry.

A vast consumer of precious metals, the jewellery industry relies heavily on mining – an industry with a weighty carbon footprint.

For every piece of jewellery made, 95% of the carbon emissions is in the mining and production of the metals, according to non-profit Pure Earth.

Pandora Avoids Significant Emissions with Shift to Recycled Metals

For Pandora, whose jewellery is primarily made from silver and gold and buys around 340 tonnes one tonne of gold every year, the switch to 100% recycled from the second half of 2024 is therefore significant.

The Danish company will avoid some 58,000 tonnes of GHG emissions per year – equivalent to the annual electricity use of 11,000 homes or driving 6,000 cars around the world.

This cuts Pandora’s supply chain CO2 emissions by around one-quarter, with the company producing 264.224 tonnes of indirect CO2 in 2022, according to its annual report – and puts Pandora ahead of its goal to source 100% recycled silver and gold by 2025.

As CEO Alexander Lacik puts it: “Recycling can significantly reduce the climate footprint of the jewellery industry."

And it can do so without compromising on the quality of the product.

“Precious metal can be recycled forever without any loss of quality. Silver originally mined centuries ago is just as good as new.”