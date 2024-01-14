Synonymous with cutting-edge consumer tech, and heralded as the global platform for innovation, CES has been rolling out leading-edge technologies since its inception in 1967.

What started with just 250 exhibitors in NYC more than 50 years ago has grown tenfold.

Attracting more than 3,500 exhibitors and 130,000 attendees, the much-anticipated CES took to the Las Vegas stage this week from January 9-12 under the theme ‘All Together. All On’ – and it didn’t disappoint.

As you might expect, AI was in the driving seat, but evident too was the significant shift toward sustainable solutions – with big tech players launching and demonstrating the strategies they use to drive responsible technology.



Addressing issues such as energy consumption and environmental impact, and spanning transportation, smart cities, digital health, gaming and food, companies from Panasonic to Samsung, Mitsubishi to Acer revealed innovative strategies, solutions and products for a better, more sustainable planet.

Circular economy focus among big tech at CES 2024

The big change for CES this year was an increased focus on what goes into products, with a widespread expansion among big tech of recycled materials being used in everything from devices to displays.

Leading the circular economy charge on the first day of the show, CES show organiser Consumer Technology Association (CTA) unveiled a new voluntary circular economy pledge.

The Consumer Technology Circularity Initiative (CTCI) calls on big tech to reduce waste – with founding companies Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Lenovo and LG all pledging to boost e-scrap processing, improve repair and reuse, and incorporate more recycled content into products.

“The hallmark of the technology industry is innovation. CTA member companies exemplify this and advance the entire industry by advancing a circular economy, seeking to mitigate environmental impacts and offering solutions that enhance the consumer experience to live sustainability,” said Walter Alcorn, VP Environmental Affairs and Industry Sustainability, CTA.