Sustainability

Digital Twins Offer Real-Time Modelling for Data Centres

By George Hopkin
January 11, 2023
Black & Veatch provides insights on digital twin technology and its impact on data centre development, including design, construction, and sustainability

Digital twin technology has gone from a futuristic ideal to a present-day reality for data centre developers and operators. This highly specialised virtual modelling can impact the entire data centre lifecycle, beginning with site due diligence (SDD) and moving into design and construction, as well as measuring sustainability objectives and creating tools for operational excellence. 

Black & Veatch is using its internal resources to develop real-time modelling for global clients. Digital twin technology eliminates geographical barriers in initial SDD and design phases. The entire team can virtually walk the “completed” project without leaving their desks. This provides great convenience, but the real value is evolving. 

Digital twins are not simply simulation tools because they also provide a previously inaccessible depth and breadth of exploration of data. It allows clients to review a project in a virtual world before implementing it and allows developers to sell the project to stakeholders earlier. 

The digital twin can also support operations of the data centre, where monitoring and other tasks are done remotely and the ops officer can review issues from any location and make decisions that have a significant impact on the enterprise.

This report features industry insights from key personnel at Black & Veatch who are invested in its activities and translate the company’s achievements into professional services for its core industries. 

Black & VeatchShilpa MagantiDrew DerrickAngie NygrenGreg ZalewskiAnthony TaylorJulia GuerraAmol Samant
