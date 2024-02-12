Deloitte Leads Way on Employee Upskilling in Sustainability

When it comes to sustainability, upskilling is no longer a nice-to-have – but necessary if companies want to reach net-zero goals and attract and retain the best talent.

This is especially true when it comes to attracting young talent, who not only expect employers to provide training and education to help them stay up-to-date with the changing skillsets, but to put sustainability concerns front and centre.

According to Deloitte Global’s 2023 Gen Z and Millennials survey, US Millennials (60%) and Gen Z (55%) express concern about climate change and 58% of Millennials urge employers to take concrete action on climate change.

Many Gen-Z and Millennials expect their employers to empower them with training and support not only for making sustainable decisions in their personal lives but also for developing the skills required to transition to a low-carbon economy.

And progressive companies are recognising this – and adapting.

Foremost among these, Deloitte was one of the first big companies to roll out a climate learning programme for employees.

Recognising that to “address climate change, we need to understand it”, former global CEO Punit Renjen launched a climate learning programme for all 457,000 employees.

The firm pumped US$1 billion in a sustainability and climate practice to expand and elevate its robust bench of L&D capabilities in critical in-demand skills, such as sustainability literacy and green skills.

And employees have responded, with the organisation’s on-demand internal learning offering focused on sustainability, climate, and equity knowledge now the number one bookmarked resource.