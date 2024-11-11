Deloitte Q&A: The Sustainability Business Advantage

Jennifer Steinmann is Global Sustainability Business Leader at Deloitte and lead author of the 2024 CxO Sustainability Report.

She is the first to hold this role, providing cross-business leadership to make an impact for some of the most important challenges businesses face.

She believes that holding climate change as a priority for C-Suite leaders is not just a good thing, it makes for good business.

Jennifer shares her insights with Sustainability Magazine.

Why is sustainability important to business?

More leaders than ever are taking environmental sustainability seriously – so much so that many now see it as core to their long-term business goals. According to Deloitte’s 2024 CxO Sustainability Report: Signs of a shift in business climate action, nearly half of global C-level business leaders (CxOs) say they are transforming their business models to address sustainability issues and are doing so in a way that will be central to their organisation’s strategy going forward.

At a time of continued uncertainty and competing, varied priorities for CxOs, it’s remarkable to see how climate change remains a top-three issue for executives for the third year in a row, this year surpassing issues like geopolitics and competition for talent, with only innovation (including AI) and economic outlook ranking above climate change.

Many executives see sustainability as more than just a compliance exercise. Not only do they recognise the importance of making progress toward climate targets but they are also beginning to realise that taking climate action can be a tremendous growth opportunity.