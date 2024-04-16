Top 100 Women 2024: Kara Hurst, Amazon - No. 5
Paving the way for future generations, these women in sustainability are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, and capitalising on strategic opportunities within the movement as well as their efforts to support not only other women in the industry but other underrepresented groups too.
- Industry - Internet
- Revenue - US$574bn
- Employees - 1,525,000
- HQ Location - Seattle, Washington, United States
- CEO - Andy Jassy
Kara Hurst
Dedicating 30 years to the sustainability and ESG movement, Kara Hurst is Vice President of Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon.
Throughout her career, Kara has worked across local and federal government, global NGOs, and has run a public/private venture in Silicon Valley. More recently her focus has been on driving connections at the intersection of science, consumer products, technology, and sustainability.
At our scale, we think we can make an incredibly positive difference so we build the system around sustainability Amazon
