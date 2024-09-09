EcoVadis Acquires Ulula for Human Rights Data Transparency

EcoVadis has announced its acquisition of Ulula, a specialist in labour and human rights data collection.

This move aims to address the growing demand for robust human rights due diligence amidst an evolving regulatory landscape.

EcoVadis, a leading sustainability intelligence platform serving more than 130,000 businesses across 220 industries, is at the forefront of providing sustainability ratings, risk management tools and carbon tracking solutions.

The addition of Ulula, a certified B-Corporation with a proven track record in human rights data collection, is poised to significantly enhance EcoVadis' capabilities in this critical area.

Pierre-François Thaler, Co-CEO of EcoVadis, says: "With the acquisition of Ulula, EcoVadis will be well positioned to integrate and scale up supply chain labour and human rights risk due diligence, meeting customer demands for on-the-ground, verifiable data.