EcoVadis: Purpose-Driven Sustainability Software Solutions

Since EcoVadis was founded in 2007, it has worked to support companies in becoming more sustainable.

Now it is formally a purpose-driven organisation.

The purpose in question: to guide all companies toward a sustainable world.

EcoVadis is an assessment platform that rates businesses’ sustainability holistically in four categories:

Environmental impact

Labour and human rights standards

Ethics

Procurement practices.

The company has screened more than two million companies across 220 industries – with such a wide impact, EcoVadis is able to make a huge difference in enabling companies to take sustainable action.

How EcoVadis supports sustainability goals

EcoVadis uses a range of tools to provide companies with ESG insights and actionable goals.

The company’s AI risk mapping ‘IQ Plus’ leverages intelligence from the world’s largest sustainability performance database and companies’ procurement data to screen for risk factors.