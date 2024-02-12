SITA: Technology Making Air Travel Industry More Sustainable

As airlines and airports strive to achieve more sustainable operations, they are increasingly looking to technology to provide a next generation travel experience that is kinder to the planet.

SITA is the air transport industry’s IT provider, making more than 1,000 airports more efficient, and providing an annual assessment of technology’s role in the future of travel.

The company’s 2023 Air Transport Insights report provides a deep dive into IT spend intentions and how technology is being implemented.

“With industry ambitions to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050 in mind, airlines and airports are taking necessary steps towards reducing their carbon footprint, adopting digital tools for accurate monitoring and optimization of energy consumption and emissions,” said David Lavorel, CEO of SITA.