Diverse and ESG-compliant firms found ‘more profitable’

New in-depth research commissioned by global management consultancy Bain & Company and EcoVadis suggests that companies that prioritise ESG are more profitable.



Researchers claim companies that take an ethical, environmental and labour stance in their supply chains have 3-4% higher margins than those that do not.



Women at the board level increase employee satisfaction rate

The research, titled: "Do ESG Efforts Create Value?" suggests that ESG-compliant companies have higher employee satisfaction and that firms with more women at the board level perform better than those with fewer.

The study was based on how thousands of private companies’ EcoVadis sustainability Scorecards compared against their financial performance.

It found a correlation between advanced performance on key sustainability topics, stronger profitability and faster growth.

Most of the 100,000 EcoVadis-rated companies – 80% of which are private – are engaged in supply chain relationships.

EcoVadis says this has “strong implications” for procurement teams.

A spokesperson said: “In addition to mitigating risk and complying with due diligence regulations, using ratings in sustainable procurement programs is a vital lever in building financial success and resilience of their value chain partners.”

Below are some headline findings from the report.