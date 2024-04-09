Top 100 Women 2024: Kate Brandt, Google- No.2
- Industry - Computers and Information Technology
- Revenue - US$2tn
- Employees - 182,502
- HQ Location - Mountain View, California, United States
- CEO - Sundar Pichai
Kate Brandt
Brandt has an impressive career in the field of sustainability. In 2014 she was appointed to the role of Federal Chief Sustainability Officer by President Obama – the first CSO for the US. During her time in the role, she steered the administration to lead by example to reduce its carbon footprint.
I had this early realisation of how important it is to preserve the special places we have left [...] there is still a lot of work to be done across the public and private sectors to facilitate the transition to a decarbonised global economy at the speed and scale required in this decisive decade Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer, Google (Sustainability Magazine)
Brandt first joined Google in 2015 as Sustainability Lead and took on the role of CSO in 2018. For the last six years, Brandt has been at the helm of Google’s sustainability efforts, removing toxic materials from the supply chain, creating a healthy office environment, improving energy consumption, and driving a circular economy.
