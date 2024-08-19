General Motors: Reaching a Milestone in Clean Energy
GM will fuel three of its assembly plants with renewable energy after signing a 15-year agreement with NorthStar Clean Energy.
The renewable energy purchase agreement with NorthStar is GM’s largest power purchase deal.
It is also a significant step towards the company’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2040.
Writing on LinkedIn, GM’s CSO Kristen Siemen said: “Collaborating with NorthStar Clean Energy aligns perfectly with our vision of a zero-emissions future.
“The Newport solar farm not only helps us reach our sustainability goals but also supports the growth of renewable electricity infrastructure by adding renewable energy directly to the grid we source from.”
Powering the plants
NorthStar’s Newport Solar project in Newport, Arkansas, will support the electricity needs of GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly, Lansing Grand River Assembly in Michigan and the Wentzville Assembly site in Missouri by adding renewable energy directly to the grid GM sources from.
GM said the renewable energy purchase agreement “supports the ongoing sustainability efforts that already take place at these facilities.
“Across our manufacturing footprint, our teams regularly conduct energy optimization efforts, an effort to identify and streamline energy needs.”
The manufacturer added:
- “Wentzville Assembly has consistently been recognised for its onsite environmental efforts related to water reclamation and reuse efforts.
- “Lansing Delta Township Assembly is an Energy Star-certified building and was the first-ever LEED-Gold certified automobile manufacturing facility. The plant is home to a 75-acre nature habitat.
“Lansing Grand River Assembly recently received a grant from the US Department of Energy, which will be combined with GM’s own investment to prepare the facility for electrification.”
Ahead of its competitors
GM’s energy strategy aims to ensure that 100% of the electricity needed to power its sites eventually comes from renewable energy.
GM said: “Part of this goal includes reducing Scope 2 emissions, the indirect carbon emissions produced by purchased energy. One way to reduce these emissions is through alternative sources of energy.”
In 2022, GM announced that it had finalised the energy sourcing agreements required to secure 100% of the energy needed to power all its US sites with renewable electricity by the end of 2025, five years ahead of its earlier 2030 target.
With the new purchase agreement in place, GM said that it has sourcing agreements from 17 renewable energy plants across 11 states, making the company the automotive industry’s largest buyer of renewable power by capacity.
Helping GM hit sustainability and business goals
GM and NorthStar put across a consistent message that the latest deal helps to advance business and sustainability goals.
Rob Threlkeld, GM Director Of Global Energy Strategy, said: “By expanding our renewable electricity portfolio, we are taking a major step forward in reducing our carbon footprint and advancing our broader sustainability goals.
“This facility not only supports our renewable electricity strategy, but also demonstrates our dedication to a sustainable future for all.”
Brian Hartmann, President of NorthStar Clean Energy, said: “NorthStar is committed to helping our customers reach their sustainability and business goals and the Newport Solar project demonstrates how our approach enables companies like General Motors to achieve both.
“The collaboration with GM exemplifies our shared obligation to create a future powered by renewable energy.”
GM was recently named in Sustainability Magazine’s Top 250 Companies in Sustainability 2024.
