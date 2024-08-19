General Motors: Reaching a Milestone in Clean Energy

GM will fuel three of its assembly plants with renewable energy after signing a 15-year agreement with NorthStar Clean Energy.

The renewable energy purchase agreement with NorthStar is GM’s largest power purchase deal.

It is also a significant step towards the company’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2040.

Writing on LinkedIn, GM’s CSO Kristen Siemen said: “Collaborating with NorthStar Clean Energy aligns perfectly with our vision of a zero-emissions future.

“The Newport solar farm not only helps us reach our sustainability goals but also supports the growth of renewable electricity infrastructure by adding renewable energy directly to the grid we source from.”