Q+A: Accenture’s Gaurav Gujral Talks Up Industrial Clusters
Dublin-based professional services company Accenture, which has 733,000 employees, has a large team working in the sustainability sector.
It works with businesses to advise and assist in cutting carbon emissions, while also publishing research and reports on subjects ranging from Embedding Sustainability with Carbon Intelligence to Net Zero Transitions.
Gaurav Gujral, MD Global Sustainability Lead for Public Service, Accenture, speaks to Sustainability Magazine about industrial decarbonisation, including the World Economic Forum's Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative, digital twins and the need for government support.
The world is in a race against time to reduce carbon emissions. Can you tell us about the role of the industrial sector in this challenge?
Gaurav: Absolutely. The industrial sector is a significant contributor to global CO2 emissions and energy consumption. It’s at the forefront of the challenge to mitigate climate change. Recent World Economic Forum estimates suggest we need about US$13.5tn by 2050 to achieve decarbonisation goals across key sectors like production, energy and transport.
That’s a substantial figure. Could you explain what industrial clusters are and how they fit into this picture?
Gaurav: Put simply, they are geographically co-located industrial companies. They present a unique opportunity to reduce emissions and scale solutions through collective action. The closeness of these assets allows us to work together on infrastructure and reduce carbon emissions. This is important for speeding up our journey to net zero.
Last year, the Industrial Transition Accelerator was launched. What is its purpose?
Gaurav: The ITA, which launched at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, is a prime example of collaborative efforts. It unites stakeholders from technology, infrastructure and policy sectors to foster engagement and hasten the transition to a net-zero economy. Governments play a crucial role by creating policies that support this transformation.
Speaking of government roles, how important is government-industry collaboration?
Gaurav: It’s essential. Working together leads to policies that encourage people to reduce carbon emissions. These include tax breaks, simpler permits and ways to pay for research and development. These policies are not just about speeding up approvals; they also unlock funding for innovative solutions.
Your report, Powered for Change, mentions strategic imperatives for decarbonisation. Could you elaborate on these?
Gaurav: The report identifies three key strategies: targeting green premiums to support industrial decarbonisation’s initial phase, scaling low-carbon power and hydrogen and reducing the costs of low-carbon infrastructure. These are important for proving why to invest in industrial clusters. They can make big profits and create sustainable industrial development.
The Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative seems to be a significant step. What can you tell us about it?
Gaurav: In a nutshell, this WEF initiative underscores the decarbonisation potential within industrial clusters. With 21 signatory clusters, it’s a growing platform for public-private coordination. A key thing about it is that its technology-agnostic approach really boosts the regional deployment of various infrastructures, from carbon capture to hydrogen and direct electrification.
How do digital twins fit into the decarbonisation strategy?
Gaurav: Digital twins are a game-changer. They can model infrastructure, renewable solution deployments and energy grids, providing insights for planning and tracking the transition to clean technologies. They’re a powerful tool for improving decarbonisation action planning.
Finally, what’s your take on the current opportunities for progress in decarbonisation?
Gaurav: This is the time for bold action. Opportunities are on the rise, with AI-driven tools supporting clean technology, workforce transformations and sophisticated demand-offtake models. These approaches are already being implemented and they’re paving the way for significant progress in decarbonisation.
