Q+A: Accenture’s Gaurav Gujral Talks Up Industrial Clusters

Your report, Powered for Change, mentions strategic imperatives for decarbonisation. Could you elaborate on these?

Gaurav: The report identifies three key strategies: targeting green premiums to support industrial decarbonisation’s initial phase, scaling low-carbon power and hydrogen and reducing the costs of low-carbon infrastructure. These are important for proving why to invest in industrial clusters. They can make big profits and create sustainable industrial development.

The Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative seems to be a significant step. What can you tell us about it?

Gaurav: In a nutshell, this WEF initiative underscores the decarbonisation potential within industrial clusters. With 21 signatory clusters, it’s a growing platform for public-private coordination. A key thing about it is that its technology-agnostic approach really boosts the regional deployment of various infrastructures, from carbon capture to hydrogen and direct electrification.

How do digital twins fit into the decarbonisation strategy?

Gaurav: Digital twins are a game-changer. They can model infrastructure, renewable solution deployments and energy grids, providing insights for planning and tracking the transition to clean technologies. They’re a powerful tool for improving decarbonisation action planning.

Finally, what’s your take on the current opportunities for progress in decarbonisation?

Gaurav: This is the time for bold action. Opportunities are on the rise, with AI-driven tools supporting clean technology, workforce transformations and sophisticated demand-offtake models. These approaches are already being implemented and they’re paving the way for significant progress in decarbonisation.

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******