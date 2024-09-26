Global P&SC Awards: Hilton Wins Supply Chain Sustainability

Hilton’s Supply Management (HSM) division has won the Supply Chain Sustainability Award at the Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards — hosted by Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital — highlighting its efforts in advancing supply chain sustainability.

HSM has made big sustainability strides, evidenced by an EcoVadis Gold Medal that places it in the top 5% of companies assessed for sustainability.



With a network spanning more than 3,000 suppliers and 17,000 customers, Hilton is using its global influence to implement sustainable practices across the board.



HSM’s strategy is multi-faceted, focusing on responsible sourcing, waste reduction and forward-thinking partnerships, with ambitious goals such as reducing landfill waste from managed operations by 50% by 2030.

To achieve this, Hilton has made several practical changes, including switching to bulk bathroom amenities across its properties and launching a Renovation Waste Diversion Guide to minimise waste from renovation projects.