H&M Group Renew Commitment to Protect Manufacturing Staff

H&M Group has renewed its Global Framework Agreement (GFA) with IndustriALL Global Union and the Swedish trade union IF Metall. This updated agreement builds on eight years of partnership and commits H&M to bolstering labour rights and improving working conditions for over one million workers in over 1,000 factories.

The GFA, first signed in 2015 and renewed in 2016, has now been updated to reflect recent developments in labour standards and industry best practices.

Atle Hoie, IndustriALL's general secretary, says:

"The GFA includes important elements such as neutrality in union organising and a dispute resolution mechanism bound by the decision of an independent mediator. These provide a solid foundation for functional industrial relations necessary for a sustainable textile and garment industry."