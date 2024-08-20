How ADNOC Distribution is Decarbonising Service Stations

ADNOC Distribution has planted 17,000 mangrove trees in the Middle East as part of its commitment to reduce carbon intensity by 2030.

The company has achieved recognition for its ESG efforts from major financial players including FTSE Russell, S&P Global and Bloomberg.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO at ADNOC Distribution, says: “As the country’s largest fuel network, ADNOC Distribution has a responsibility to support the UAE’s long-term sustainability ambitions – including the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.”