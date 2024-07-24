Top 10: Sustainability Innovations

As the population continues to grow, more strain is put on the planet’s natural resources.

Sustainability innovations offer ways to mitigate the environmental impact of humans and protect the planet from further damage.

All sectors have a part to play in reducing environmental harm, so innovations are important everywhere – around US$1.3tn is spent on climate-related investments each year.

Adopting and scaling new sustainable innovations can create jobs, improve human health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

We’ve ranked 10 of the best sustainability innovations supporting industries to reduce emissions and work towards net zero.

10. Precision agriculture

Top benefit: Reduce land and water use

Key businesses: Deere & Co, AGCO, Agrosmart