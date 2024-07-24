Top 10: Sustainability Innovations
As the population continues to grow, more strain is put on the planet’s natural resources.
Sustainability innovations offer ways to mitigate the environmental impact of humans and protect the planet from further damage.
All sectors have a part to play in reducing environmental harm, so innovations are important everywhere – around US$1.3tn is spent on climate-related investments each year.
Adopting and scaling new sustainable innovations can create jobs, improve human health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
We’ve ranked 10 of the best sustainability innovations supporting industries to reduce emissions and work towards net zero.
10. Precision agriculture
Top benefit: Reduce land and water use
Key businesses: Deere & Co, AGCO, Agrosmart
Precision agriculture (PA) is used to manage crop and livestock production through observing, measuring and responding to factors such as temperature and spatial variability.
Farmers use GPS and satellite positioning to create precise maps of measurable variables. More recently, agricultural drones are used to capture images of a field using multispectral cameras to build precise maps of fields.
Making farming more efficient reduces the amount of land and resources used to produce food, reducing environmental impact.
John Deere produces PA machinery that supports farmers in being more sustainable.
John May, Chairman and CEO of John Deere, says: “Our Leap Ambitions focus on delivering exceptional financial and sustainable outcomes for our customers and shareholders.”
9. Green building materials
Top benefit: Reduce deforestation
Key businesses: Mykor, TileGreen, StoneCoat
Green building materials are more sustainable alternatives to things like concrete or wood that reduce the impact of construction on the environment.
Humans have built with wood for about 500,000 years, but as the population rapidly expands more buildings are needed quickly, leading to deforestation. Sustainably farmed and locally sourced wood — and, moreso, reclaimed wood — has a low impact on the environment.
Recycled materials are increasingly being used to build, such as quarry waste rock, tyre rubber concrete and vegetal fibre insulators.
Mykor produces insulation made of mycelium that considers both planet and human health.
Olivia Page, Co-Founder and CEO of Mykor says: “We aim to decarbonise the industry by manufacturing carbon negative materials.”
8. Carbon capture and utilisation (CCU)
Top benefit: Reduce emissions
Key businesses: CarbonFree, CarbFix, Shell
CCU technologies involve capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions before they enter the atmosphere and cause harm to the environment.
Captured CO2 can be repurposed for useful applications, such as producing synthetic fuels, chemicals and building materials.
By converting potentially harmful CO2 into useful products, CCU helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and supports the development of a circular carbon economy.
Huibert Vigeveno, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director at Shell, says: “Carbon capture and storage is a key technology to achieve the Paris Agreement climate goals.”
7. Smart grids and energy management systems
Top benefit: Reduce energy consumption
Key businesses: Siemens, IBM, Cisco
Smart grids and energy management systems optimise electricity distribution and consumption using data.
Smart grids use digital technology to monitor and manage energy flows. This data is used to improve efficiency and reliability.
Energy management systems allow consumers to track and control their energy use in real-time, increasing energy savings and reducing waste.
Michael Weinhold, Chief Technology Officer at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, says: “If we want to use more electricity from renewable sources, we need greater flexibility in the energy system.”
6. Biodegradable packaging
Top benefit: Reduce waste
Key businesses: Tetra Pak, Ball Corporation, Mondi PLC
Biodegradable packaging is made from natural materials like plant starches, cellulose and bioplastics that decompose naturally in the environment. In contrast, most plastic packaging is made from fossil fuels and will not degrade for hundreds, if not thousands, of years.
Biodegradable materials reduce plastic waste and minimise pollution from the manufacturing of materials.
Biodegradable packaging breaks down into non-toxic components, reducing landfill waste and avoiding harmful chemicals entering the environment.
Mondi offers a broad range of packaging and paper solutions, including Sustainex biodegradable packaging.
Andrew King, CEO of Mondi Group, says: “We are making good progress on our commitments in most areas. There’s a lot of excitement about the opportunities that sustainable growth can bring and we know that we are only going to succeed if sustainability is truly embedded throughout our organisation.”
5. Water purification technologies
Top benefit: Access to clean water
Key businesses: Ecolab, GE Water, Veolia
Water purification technologies remove contaminants from water, making it safe to drink and use. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that more than two billion people do not have access to safe drinking water – that’s one in three people globally.
Technologies like reverse osmosis and UV filtration provide access to safe, clean water. The WHO estimates around one million people die each year from waterborne diseases, so increasing the amount of freshwater available and innovating portable solutions could have an enormous impact on human health.
Ecolab provides solutions for water conservation, quality and management.
Emilio Tenuta, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Ecolab, says: “Water stewardship and sustainable business growth must go hand in hand.”
4. Blockchain for supply chain transparency
Top benefit: Secure supply chain transparency
Key businesses: IBM, AWS, Concordium
Blockchain is a decentralised digital record book that records transactions across multiple computers, ensuring data integrity and transparency.
It can be used for supply chain transparency by providing a tamper-proof record of each step in the supply chain. This means companies and consumers can verify product origins, ethical practices and sustainability credentials.
Concordium uses blockchain technology to enhance the credibility of ESG through a trusted, secure and transparent platform.
Maria Eisner Pelch, ESG and Sustainability Lead at Concordium, says: “The time to prioritise ESG is now but fears of greenwashing accusations are prevalent.
“Blockchain serves as the best chance for companies to create seamless, transparent and green applications.”
3. Vertical farming
Top benefit: Reduce land and water use
Key businesses: AeroFarms, Jones Food Company, Bowery Farming
Vertical farming is a method of growing crops in vertically stacked layers using hydroponics, aeroponics and optimised LED lighting, often without any soil.
This significantly reduces the need for land and water compared to traditional farming, as water can be recirculated and plants can be given precise nutrition.
Because of the controlled conditions, vertical farming also removes the need for pesticides.
Online grocer Ocado has invested in vertical farming business Jones Food Company.
Stephen Daintith, Chief Financial Officer at Ocado, said: “At Ocado Group, we are passionate about the long-term potential of vertical farming for both the food industry and for the environment.”
2. Circular economy practices
Top benefit: Reduce waste
Key businesses: PepsiCo, Patagonia, IKEA
Circular economy practices aim to use products for as long as possible, reducing waste and using resources more efficiently. A circular economy is one where items are shared, reused, repaired, refurbished and recycled.
In the traditional linear economy, items are produced, distributed and then disposed of after use.
Circular economy practices don’t just reduce the amount of waste produced – less raw materials are used and carbon emissions are reduced.
PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company and Starbucks, among others, are testing reusable cups across the city of Petaluma, California in a circular economy trial.
Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo, says: “Scaling reuse requires a full range of players to come together to transform how people buy, consume and dispose of products in a very different way than they are used to.”
1. Renewable energy technologies
Top benefit: Reduce CO2 emissions
Key businesses: GE Vernova, NextEra Energy, Iberdrola
Renewable energy technologies harness natural processes to generate energy from renewable sources, such as sunlight, wind, water and biomass.
Solar panels capture sunlight and convert it into electricity through photovoltaic cells or heat water using solar thermal systems. Wind turbines use the kinetic energy of wind to generate power, while hydropower plants harness the energy of flowing water to produce electricity. Biomass energy is derived from organic materials that are burned or converted into biofuels.
Shifting to renewable energy sources will lessen dependence on finite resources and support a clean, resilient power system.
GE Vernova is recognised for its significant innovations in power and renewable energy.
Its technology base generates around 25% of the world’s electricity, playing a meaningful role in the energy transition.
Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova says the company is “working alongside customers to electrify and decarbonise the electric power sector while delivering reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity to the world.
“The energy transition is the next investment supercycle.”
