The 'nos' and 'maybes' – COP28 attendance

Among those not attending, US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis are arguably the most high-profile.

Despite the US and China being the world’s two biggest carbon emitters, Biden and Xi will not be at the summit, though both countries will send high-level representatives – including, US Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Pope Francis, the influential leader of 1.3 billion Catholics, had originally intended to attend but has now cancelled his trip to Dubai on doctors’ orders, as he is recovering from the flu, the Vatican said in a statement.

Having made protecting the environment a cornerstone of his decade-long reign, the 86-year-old had planned to become the first pontiff to attend the UN event and was expected to use the platform to urge countries and leaders to dramatically cut their greenhouse gas emissions.

Given the current conflict in the region, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also not attend the talks, a statement from Israel’s Foreign Ministry has said. Nor will Syrian President Bahar Assad or Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

While climate activist Greta Thunberg has not yet confirmed if she is attending – nor has she been spotted on the road, on a train, or at sea (she refuses to fly because of the carbon footprint) – the Swedish activist may well turn up. That said, she didn’t attend COP27 in Egypt and earlier this year, she called the appointment of Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of oil giant ADNOC as COP28 President-Designate as “completely ridiculously”.

Climate activists attending COP28 will be able to protest and demonstrate for climate action in a hub called Voices for Action within the Green Zone at Expo City Dubai.

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is likely to be among the big Hollywood names in attendance, especially given that this COP has introduced new measures to enhance the effective participation of Indigenous Peoples and authentic visibility of Indigenous People-led solutions at COP28.

One of Hollywood’s leading advocates on the environment, DiCaprio recently starred in the Scorsese-directed film Killers of the Flower Moon, which highlights the disproportionate rates of violence toward indigenous women.

If previous COPs are anything to go by, DiCaprio may well be joined by celebrity peers including Idris Elba, Matt Damon, Stella McCartney and Ella Goulding. Actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador Idris Elba spoke at the World Government Summit, held in the UAE back in February.