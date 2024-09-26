Climeworks’ Carbon Capture Puts the Fizz in Coca-Cola HBC
A Swiss company is quite literally plucking carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and infusing it into sparkling water.
This innovative approach not only tackles the pressing issue of climate change but also adds effervescence to one of Coca-Cola's popular beverages, Vasler sparkling mineral water.
Climeworks, a trailblazer in direct air capture (DAC) technology, has partnered with Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (HBC) in Switzerland to remove CO₂ from the atmosphere and repurpose it in an industry where carbon dioxide is a crucial component.
Dr Christoph Gebald, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Climeworks, says: "We are very happy to be entering the beverage market in Switzerland together with Coca‑Cola HBC Switzerland, attaching importance to social and environmental aspects of business.
"Coca‑Cola HBC Switzerland has been an exceptionally supportive partner and invaluable in moving the application of DAC in the beverage industry forward — something we are very thankful for."
How Climeworks captures CO₂
Climeworks' DAC technology, while conceptually straightforward, represents a revolutionary practice in carbon capture.
The process involves large fans that draw ambient air into collector units equipped with specially designed filters. These filters capture CO₂ molecules from the air.
Once saturated, the filters undergo heating to approximately 100°C, releasing concentrated CO₂ that can be collected for various applications, including beverage carbonation.
This innovative approach not only provides a sustainable source of CO₂ for the beverage industry but also contributes to the broader goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Jan Wurzbacher, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Climeworks, says: "We are excited by the chance to collaborate with a beverage industry leader as part of our overarching goal of capturing 1% of global CO₂ emissions by 2025."
Challenges for the beverage industry
The use of captured CO₂ in beverage production demonstrates that air-captured CO₂ can meet the quality standards required by the food and beverage industry, opening doors for wider application.
This innovation comes at a crucial time for the industry.
With approximately 70% of the CO₂ produced in the US being utilised by the food and drinks sector, and frequent shortages of industry-safe CO₂ causing supply issues, DAC technology could address one of the industry's most pressing challenges.
This application also helps offset some of the costs associated with DAC technology, enhancing its economic viability.
As Climeworks scales up its operations, the potential for significant carbon removal increases dramatically, offering a promising solution to combat climate change.
Carbon capture beyond beverages
While the partnership with Coca-Cola HBC Switzerland is an exciting DAC application, Climeworks' aspirations extend beyond the beverage industry.
In 2021, the company launched Orca, the world's largest direct air capture and storage facility in Iceland.
This state-of-the-art facility boasts the capacity to remove up to 4,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, marking a substantial step forward in the fight against climate change.
Climeworks is also actively seeking partnerships across various sectors to find innovative applications for captured CO₂.
These range from enhancing greenhouse crop growth to producing carbon-neutral fuels.
