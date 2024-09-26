Climeworks’ Carbon Capture Puts the Fizz in Coca-Cola HBC

A Swiss company is quite literally plucking carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and infusing it into sparkling water.

This innovative approach not only tackles the pressing issue of climate change but also adds effervescence to one of Coca-Cola's popular beverages, Vasler sparkling mineral water.

Climeworks, a trailblazer in direct air capture (DAC) technology, has partnered with Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (HBC) in Switzerland to remove CO₂ from the atmosphere and repurpose it in an industry where carbon dioxide is a crucial component.