The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that data centres already accounted for 1-1.5% of global electricity consumption in 2022, before the current AI boom.

With global electricity demand growing by 2.2% in 2023 and projections suggesting this figure could double by 2026, the environmental impact of AI-driven data centres is becoming increasingly concerning.

Reports in September 2024 indicate that emissions from in-house data centres of tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Meta and Apple may be a staggering 662% higher than official figures.

The battle between AI and emissions

Elio van Puyvelde, Chief Information Officer at Nscale, says: "The race for AI dominance is heating up, but at what cost?

“The increase in emissions is largely down to legacy data centres unable to cope with the power demands of AI.

“And while big tech invests heavily in renewables, the sheer scale of the AI boom threatens to overwhelm those efforts."