Top 10: Sustainable Data Centre Providers

Data centre capacity is what enables the current and future evolutions of software, technology, and the growth of business globally. However, such services come with their own footprints, making it increasingly important for these providers to deliver computing power sustainably.

For companies to continue developing solutions like those leveraging generative artificial intelligence (AI), data centre providers are increasing their capabilities with an emphasis on zero emissions. As such, the following companies are the ones we see leading the way in doing so.