Sustainability

Google Pixel's Digital Dawn Choruses Drive Sustainability

By Jasmin Jessen
August 24, 2024
Google's birdsong recordings aim to promote awareness of biodiversity
Google has a new collection of birdsong recordings for Pixel to support awareness of biodiversity and wellbeing and has made its packaging plastic free

Protecting biodiversity is essential, as it ensures a healthier planet for future generations while enriching our own experiences.

Google hopes to increase awareness of biodiversity through sound with a new collection of birdsong recordings. 

Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer at Google, says: “It's a truly special way to experience the beauty and importance of biodiversity through sound. 

Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer at Google

“These carefully recorded nature sounds transport you to serene ecosystems, offering a moment of peace and reflection in our busy lives.”

How birdsong can benefit wellbeing

Research from Colorado State University has shown that listening to birds can benefit emotional and mental wellbeing through lowering stress and improving mood.

The research shows that listening to natural sounds can decrease stress and annoyance alongside improving health.

Taking time to listen and take in natural sounds is a way of practising mindfulness, proven to have significant effects on both mental and physical health.

Google is known to promote employee wellbeing through mindfulness, holding an employee course titled ‘Search Inside Yourself’ from 2012. 

The Pixel Sound Matters collection

As a celebration of the natural world, Google’s Pixel Sound Matters collection features the beautiful and diverse sounds of birdsong.

“We didn’t want this to be just another nature sound collection,” explains Henry Daw, Senior UX Sound Designer at Google.

Henry Daw, Senior UX Sound Designer at Google

“We sought out sounds that are deeply meaningful and reflective of our natural world, in both a positive and thought-provoking way. 

“Sounds that are different to what most people hear every day, whether living in urban areas or less nature-rich ecosystems. 

“Ultimately we want these unique sounds to refresh and inspire all who experience them.”

The recordings feature the dawn chorus of birds found in remote and wild areas of Botswana and Zimbabwe

Youtube Placeholder

They were created in collaboration with award-winning wildlife sound recordist George Vlad. 

Conor O’Sullivan, Head of Sound Design at Google, says: “This groundbreaking collection shows how we can use sound to amplify our core values across our products and with meticulous attention to detail. 

“We believe in the power of connection, the beauty of expression, and the potential of sound to create positive change in the world.”

Google Pixel’s commitment to sustainability

This sound collection is part of Pixel’s ongoing sustainability efforts. 

Google is exploring how its Pixel manufacturing process affects nature and is working to reduce its impact.

Packaging for all Google hardware is now 100% plastic free, including products like Fitbit and Nest devices.

Google’s plastic free packaging

For its packaging, the company has developed a new paper that is stronger than its previous paper and makes packaging lighter, decreasing its carbon footprint in transport. 

All of this packaging is recyclable and incorporates design aspects that Google’s research says makes people more likely to recycle it, like a visually speckled texture. 

The Pixel 9 Pro XL phone is designed with recycled aluminium and does not include PVC or BFR. 

Author
Jasmin Jessen

