Google Pixel's Digital Dawn Choruses Drive Sustainability

“These carefully recorded nature sounds transport you to serene ecosystems, offering a moment of peace and reflection in our busy lives.”

How birdsong can benefit wellbeing

Research from Colorado State University has shown that listening to birds can benefit emotional and mental wellbeing through lowering stress and improving mood.

The research shows that listening to natural sounds can decrease stress and annoyance alongside improving health.

Taking time to listen and take in natural sounds is a way of practising mindfulness, proven to have significant effects on both mental and physical health.

Google is known to promote employee wellbeing through mindfulness, holding an employee course titled ‘Search Inside Yourself’ from 2012.

The Pixel Sound Matters collection

As a celebration of the natural world, Google’s Pixel Sound Matters collection features the beautiful and diverse sounds of birdsong.

“We didn’t want this to be just another nature sound collection,” explains Henry Daw, Senior UX Sound Designer at Google.