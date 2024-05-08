Top 10: Women in Sustainability in MEA

Featuring some leaders from our Top 100 Women In Sustainability list, these women are pioneering sustainability in the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Some of this list are speaking at Sustainability LIVE Dubai, the event serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for the MEA region. Tickets are still available to join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world on 14 May to hear from the likes of DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more.
10. Fida Kibbi
Vice President, Head of Marketing, Communications, Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility, Ericsson
Fida Kibbi joined Ericsson in 2007 and quickly became an essential member of the communications team. In her current role as Vice President & Head of Marketing, Communications and Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility for Ericsson in the Middle East & Africa, she covers 66 countries and is responsible for leading, driving and managing all marketing, communications and S&CR strategies and plans for the world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment and services in the MEA region.
9. Florence Bulte
Chief Sustainability Officer, Chalhoub
Having dedicated the last 16 years to the Chalhoub Group, Florence Bulté is an influential sustainability leader. As the Chief Sustainability Officer, she is responsible for the development, execution and evolution of the group’s global sustainability strategy. She also sets and drives the progress on goals and policy decisions, as well as accountability.
Skilled in luxury goods, market analysis, international business, business development, marketing, brand development, forecasting, and competitive analysis, Florence is a Certified Sustainability CSR Practitioner and a graduate of the University of Strathclyde in Marketing Research (Statistics).
8. Lina Osman
MD and Head of Sustainable Finance at Standard Chartered (West), Standard Chartered
Having dedicated the last 17 years of her career to Standard Chartered, Lina Osman joined the bank as a Wholesale Bank International Graduate. Today Lina is MD and Head of Sustainable Finance (West) encompassing MENA, Africa, Europe and the Americas.
With more than 15 years of experience in corporate finance – primarily investment banking – Lina specialises in delivering innovative deal orientation and execution across various industries and regions.
Lina also holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the American University of Sharjah and an MBA with distinction from London Business School.
7. Ayasha AlGhas
SVP Head of ESG Strategy & Engagement, First Abu Dhabi Bank
Ayasha AlGhas joined First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) in 2021, having previously worked as a consultant and served as Director of Strategy of Dubai’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.
Ayasha holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication from the American University of Sharjah and a Master of Science degree in Mass Communication and Communication Strategy from VCU Brandcenter.
6. Ayla Bajwa
Senior Vice President of Sustainability, DP World
Ayla Bajwa is currently Senior Vice President of Sustainability at DP World. She specialises in assisting companies, universities and charities to execute best practices in line with their values, impact areas and national priorities when it comes to the fusion of technology and sustainability,
Having worked for many leading organisations in the last 20 years, Ayla has worked for GSK, Aga Khan Development Network and Chalhoub Group. Ayla is also the Founder of ampUz – a business consulting and services company for sustainability and social impact – and serves on the board of the Global Compact Network UAE.
Ayla is a graduate of Allegheny College in Political Science and Economics.
5. Zellah Fuphe
Chief Risk and Sustainability Officer, NTT
Prior to becoming NTT’s Chief Risk and Sustainability Officer in 2022, Zellah Fuphe served as the Chief Corporate Governance Officer of Dimension Data Middle East and Africa (MEA) and as the managing director of Phembani. Alongside leading global sustainability for NTT, her role includes data privacy, insurance, risk management, integrity and risk management operations.
In 2020, Zellah founded Alumni-in-Action, an initiative created to enable access to mental health support for survivors of gender-based violence.
4. Hasnaâ Boudad
Vice President Sustainability, HSEQ and Societal, TotalEnergies
Hasnaâ Boudad held engineering and senior management positions at companies including Ciba, Lohr Group, Tesco and Air Liquide before joining TotalEnergies in 2015 as HSEQ and Sustainable Development Manager, before taking on the role of Vice President Sustainability, HSEQ and Societal in 2017. Founded in 1924, TotalEnergies is one of the world’s largest energy companies, and in her role Hasnaâ is a key player in its journey to net zero by 2050.
3. Diana Sibanda
Group Head of Sustainability, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa
A leader in ESG, sustainability and environmental science, Diana Sibanda is passionate about creating a positive impact through circular economy, decarbonisation, efficient energy use and conservation, resource use reduction, sustainable development of communities and economic inclusion.
In her role as Group Head of Sustainability for CCBA, Diana is the main advisor and guide on sustainability matters, driving the implementation of strategies to address environmental concerns including energy use, conservation, reduction of pollution, recycling, building and facility design and general education on sustainability.
Diana is a graduate of Midlands State University Zimbabwe and the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
2. Nompilo Morafo
Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer, MTN
Specialising in public affairs, communications, policy, regulatory affairs and sustainability, Nompilo Morafo has worked across chemicals manufacturing, building materials and telecommunications for the last 16 years.
Currently, Nompilo is the Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer at MTN Group, which she took on in 2022, and holds a Bachelor of Technology from Tshwane University of Technology.
1. Katja Schreiber
SVP of Sustainability, Adidas
An accomplished executive, specialising in communications, marketing, HR and sustainability, Katja Schreiber has a passion for driving engagement, belonging and performance, leading transformation, enhancing corporate reputation and embedding sustainability throughout the value chain.
In her role as Senior Vice President of Adidas, Katja is in charge of the retailer’s end-to-end sustainability programme ensuring the company elevates its purpose of changing lives through sport.
