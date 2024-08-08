How is Capgemini On Track To Achieving Net Zero By 2040?

Capgemini has 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries that provide consulting services and IT solutions.

This enormous reach also comes with huge influence and potential for impact around the world.

Capgemini has lofty sustainability objectives, aiming to reach carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2025, across its supply chain by 2030, and become a net zero business by 2040.

The Capgemini Environmental Report 2023 shows that the company is not only supporting others to become more sustainable, but also making huge progress in green initiatives like biodiversity and circular economy practices.

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer at Capgemini Group, says: “2023 was an important year on our own ESG roadmap, with major progress achieved towards a more sustainable and inclusive world.