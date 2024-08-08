How is Capgemini On Track To Achieving Net Zero By 2040?
Capgemini has 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries that provide consulting services and IT solutions.
This enormous reach also comes with huge influence and potential for impact around the world.
Capgemini has lofty sustainability objectives, aiming to reach carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2025, across its supply chain by 2030, and become a net zero business by 2040.
The Capgemini Environmental Report 2023 shows that the company is not only supporting others to become more sustainable, but also making huge progress in green initiatives like biodiversity and circular economy practices.
Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer at Capgemini Group, says: “2023 was an important year on our own ESG roadmap, with major progress achieved towards a more sustainable and inclusive world.
“We continued to help our clients accelerate their transition towards net zero through strategy definition, business model adaptation and design of sustainable products and services.”
Capgemini’s biodiversity initiatives
Capgemini’s approach to biodiversity covers five strategies:
- Managing its impacts on biodiversity
- Investing in climate and nature solutions
- Applying technology and expertise to address key biodiversity challenges
- Working with clients
- Using its influence and partnerships
In 2023 the company commissioned a biodiversity impact assessment that showed its impacts are typical for organisations in its sector and are largest in the APAC region, particularly India.
Dr James Robey, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Environmental Sustainability at Capgemini, says: “Capgemini is committed to managing our impacts, investing in nature solutions, applying technology to address biodiversity challenges, working with clients on sustainability, and using our influence to foster collective action.”
Capgemini’s biodiversity approach uses the Science Based Targets for Nature (SBTN) guidance and screening from the WWF Biodiversity Risk filter and Integrated Biodiversity Assessment Tool (IBAT).
At its Serge Kampf Campus in France, Capgemini is planting fruit trees, installing beehives and creating wildlife habitats to promote biodiversity onsite.
The company is also using technology to protect and restore biodiversity, with projects including:
- A data driven rewilding tool developed with Pollenize in the UK that recommends the best seeds for different locations according to biodiversity needs
- An end-to-end data solution to apply the Miyawaki Forests method in Sweden that captures more CO2 than traditional forests
- Solar powered fishing nets to reduce by-catch such as sea turtles in North America
Waste and circular economy
Capgemini’s Global Zero Waste Standard sets out guidelines for creating a closed-loop system with waste minimised and materials reused where possible.
- Refuse
- Rethink
- Reduce
- Reuse
- Recycle
- Recover
Its 2030 waste targets aim to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill with less than 5% incineration and reduce total waste per employee by 80%.
The company’s US teams deployed the digital solution ‘Spare It’, designed to improve the accuracy of waste data and transparency using real-time displays.
Reducing Scope 3 emissions
Cyril Garcia, Head of Global Sustainability Services and Corporate Responsibility at Capgemini, explains: “For many companies Scope 3 emissions represent the overwhelming majority (often more than 90%) of emissions disclosed yet only 37% are currently being addressed.”
Inaction is not an option.
In 2023, 44% of Capgemini’s carbon emissions came from its purchased goods and services.
Capgemini has CDP supply chain membership to support its suppliers in calculating emissions and advancing understanding of climate change.
It also initiated a Supply Chain ESG Pledge to build strong supplier engagement, requiring suppliers to disclose annual greenhouse gas emissions, set science based targets validated by the SBTi and share climate transition strategies.
The company is also providing sustainability and carbon accounting training to procurement teams in high emission purchasing categories.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******