Capgemini to the C-suite: Advice for US Green Energy Funding

The United States currently produces around six billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year, making it one of the worst polluters in the world.

In 2022 the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was introduced to promote renewable energy initiatives and carbon reduction.

Grants, loans and tax credits through the act worth US$639bn will be given to companies investing in green energy.

This financial support for decarbonisation is expected to lower US net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 40% by 2030.

The IRA sets the stage for major change, giving energy and utility companies an opportunity to invest in sustainable infrastructure and C-suite executives the opportunity to influence the future of sustainable energy.

The act is a chance to accelerate sustainability targets, preventing further damage to the environment.

So far, only US$239bn has been allocated, and Capgemini is looking to help businesses navigate the intricacies of the IRA fund to maximise benefits and reduce GHG emissions.

Capgemini: sustainability leadership

Capgemini is a prominent global consulting and IT services firm known for its comprehensive service offerings, strong financial performance and commitment to sustainability.