Capgemini Financial Results Show Profit and Purpose Co-exist

Just in case there is still an executive out there who does not see the clear connection between financial performance and strong sustainability credentials, let’s take a look at Capgemini Group.

The digital transformation and IT consultancy reported another record performance in 2023, despite headwinds and economic challenges – proving resilience and agility while also delivering on ambitious ESG goals.

Capgemini admits the market slowdown was in line with their expectations but that did not stop revenues reaching €22,522 million in 2023, up 2.4% on 2022.

The company said there is strong demand for transformation programmes, especially with organisations looking to leverage artificial intelligence.

“Our clients recognise the value we bring as their business and technology transformation partner,” said CEO Aiman Ezzat.

“In 2023, the Group continued to invest in building the capabilities and solutions to help them transition to an increasingly digital and sustainable economy. This was notably the case for generative AI, which is top of mind for all large organisations.

“In terms of sustainability offerings, we also stepped up our efforts in 2023. We continue to help our clients accelerate their transition towards net zero through strategy definition, business model adaptation and design of sustainable products and services. 2023 was also an important year on our own ESG roadmap, with major progress achieved towards a more sustainable and inclusive world.”

