Capgemini Financial Results Show Profit and Purpose Co-exist
Just in case there is still an executive out there who does not see the clear connection between financial performance and strong sustainability credentials, let’s take a look at Capgemini Group.
The digital transformation and IT consultancy reported another record performance in 2023, despite headwinds and economic challenges – proving resilience and agility while also delivering on ambitious ESG goals.
Capgemini admits the market slowdown was in line with their expectations but that did not stop revenues reaching €22,522 million in 2023, up 2.4% on 2022.
The company said there is strong demand for transformation programmes, especially with organisations looking to leverage artificial intelligence.
“Our clients recognise the value we bring as their business and technology transformation partner,” said CEO Aiman Ezzat.
“In 2023, the Group continued to invest in building the capabilities and solutions to help them transition to an increasingly digital and sustainable economy. This was notably the case for generative AI, which is top of mind for all large organisations.
“In terms of sustainability offerings, we also stepped up our efforts in 2023. We continue to help our clients accelerate their transition towards net zero through strategy definition, business model adaptation and design of sustainable products and services. 2023 was also an important year on our own ESG roadmap, with major progress achieved towards a more sustainable and inclusive world.”
Capgemini on Journey to Reach Net Zero by 2040
Capgemini has been recognised by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe and is also on the ‘A List’ produced by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). The DJSI measures the performance of companies based on 20 environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria – including climate strategy, business ethics, talent attraction & retention, and social reporting.
The France-based company set out its ESG Policy in 2021 and continues to show significant progress on several fronts.
When it comes to emissions, Capgemini set ambitious near-term (2030) and long-term (2040) carbon footprint targets in 2022 – looking for a 90% reduction in Scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2040 to reach its net zero targets validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
At the end of 2023, the Group reported these emissions had already fallen by 30% against the 2019 baseline. The share of renewable energy used by the Group had also increased to 96% (up from 88% in 2022).
The Group is also committed to diversity and inclusion. The proportion of women in the total workforce reached 38.8% by the end of 2023, up almost 6 points since 2019. The proportion of women in executive leadership positions reached 26.2% – up more than 9 points since 2019.
Capgemini’s work with leading non-profits also benefited almost 2.5 million people in 2023.
