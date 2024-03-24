How PUMA has Cut GHG Emissions while Posting Sales Growth

Anne-Laure added: “In circularity, we expanded take-back programmes in three new countries. Meanwhile, almost 65% of the polyester used for our apparel and accessories products came from recycled materials.

“To help fight climate change, we continued to source 100% renewable electricity for PUMA’s own offices, stores and warehouses, with either renewable electricity tariffs or renewable energy attribute certificates.”

High seas, low carbon

Anne-Laure also highlighted the first low carbon shipment tariffs with logistics service provider Maersk, which were implemented for PUMA’s “most important” sea freight routes between Asia and Europe.

The sustainability report said, with an 85% reduction of its own emissions and a 65% reduction of supply chain emissions relative to sales, PUMA “achieved its first science-based greenhouse gas reduction target in 2023, seven years ahead of the target year 2030”.

By 2030, PUMA aims to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 90% from a 2017 baseline year.

By 2030, PUMA also commits to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from its supply chain and logistics by 33% compared to 2017.

