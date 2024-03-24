How PUMA has Cut GHG Emissions while Posting Sales Growth
A big increase in renewable energy use by its suppliers helped sports company PUMA reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 24% in 2023 – despite a year of strong sales growth.
In its 2023 sustainability report, PUMA said its core suppliers doubled their use of renewable energy.
Other factors include:
- PUMA’s increased use of less carbon intensive materials in its products
- The introduction of low carbon shipment tariffs by PUMA’s logistics partner Maersk
- The use of renewable electricity or renewable energy certificates at PUMA’s operations
- Investment in electric vehicles in its car fleet.
“We are very proud of the progress we have achieved on our sustainability journey in 2023, particularly when it comes to the reduction of greenhouse gases,” said Anne-Laure Descours, Chief Sourcing Officer at PUMA.
Anne-Laure added: “In circularity, we expanded take-back programmes in three new countries. Meanwhile, almost 65% of the polyester used for our apparel and accessories products came from recycled materials.
“To help fight climate change, we continued to source 100% renewable electricity for PUMA’s own offices, stores and warehouses, with either renewable electricity tariffs or renewable energy attribute certificates.”
High seas, low carbon
Anne-Laure also highlighted the first low carbon shipment tariffs with logistics service provider Maersk, which were implemented for PUMA’s “most important” sea freight routes between Asia and Europe.
The sustainability report said, with an 85% reduction of its own emissions and a 65% reduction of supply chain emissions relative to sales, PUMA “achieved its first science-based greenhouse gas reduction target in 2023, seven years ahead of the target year 2030”.
By 2030, PUMA aims to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 90% from a 2017 baseline year.
By 2030, PUMA also commits to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from its supply chain and logistics by 33% compared to 2017.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******
- PepsiCo’s Pledge as it Hits Water-use Target Two Years EarlySustainability
- Nestlé's Mission to Boost Sustainable Cocoa FarmingSupply Chain Sustainability
- Sustainability Report: TotalEnergies ‘on Track’ for TargetsSustainability
- Standard Chartered and DHL Express Sign Aviation Fuel DealNet Zero