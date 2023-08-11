Article
Sustainability

Sustainability Magazine launches Top 100 Companies 2023

By Lucy Buchholz
August 11, 2023
Sustainability Magazine has launched its Top 100 Companies supplement, ranking the world's most sustainable businesses from Schneider Electric to Polestar

Sustainability Magazine has launched its highly-anticipated Top 100 Companies supplement, which celebrates the sustainability journeys of the world’s biggest companies. 

Businesses are more focused than ever to showcase their commitments to improving their sustainability credentials, and 2023 alone has seen an influx of reporting standards, clean energy goals and transparency among businesses, to name a few. Yet, there are many companies that have gone above and beyond to emerge as sustainable pioneers, and the firms in this list represent those that have made remarkable progress in creating long-lasting positive impacts. 

From Capgemini and Schneider Electric to ABB and AT&T, we’ve listed the top global companies driving change in their sectors, thus, acting as beacons of inspiration, demonstrating that profitability and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Companies – Number 1

Schneider Electric 

Schneider Electric is the most local of global companies. It advocates open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about the business’s shared meaningful purpose, inclusive and empowered values. 

Sustainability is at the heart of Schneider Electric. To demonstrate this, it has six key commitments: The business pledges to act for a climate-positive world; to be efficient with resources; to live up to its principle of trust; to create equal opportunities; to harness the power of all generations; and empower local communities. 

DE&I is also a top priority for Schneider Electric. In fact, its 130,000 employees span five generations, 182 nationalities and 108 countries. And, as of December 2022, 34% of the company were women. This includes 41% in the executive committee, 45% in the board of directors, 42% in all new hires, 27% in frontline managers, and 28% in senior leadership positions.

Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Companies – Number 2-10

2. Siemens 

Technology giant Siemens focuses on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the every day for billions of people.

Siemens have set clear, very ambitious priorities for core ESG topics, which they drive internally within their own operations as well as together with their customers. Siemens, wants to advance sustainability by creating value for everyone, driving sustainable growth, and creating a better world.

3. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 

As the world's largest wind turbine manufacturer and wind turbine service provider, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has the vision to become the global leader in sustainable energy solutions. Every day, Vestas’s more than 28,000 employees help to create a better world by designing, manufacturing, installing, developing and servicing wind energy and hybrid projects all over the world.

4. Unilever 

As one of the most notable sustainable companies, Unilever is making exciting new developments in packaging with the idea that paper-based bottles will replace plastic. The business has a clear view of its social and environmental obligations and is committed to developing plant-based alternatives to fossil-fuel-derived cleaning products and packaging, reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2039, and is already taking social action for people's welfare. 

5. Stantec 

Stantec collaborates across disciplines and industries to bring buildings, energy and resource, environmental, and infrastructure projects to life. With a long-term commitment to the people and places it serves, Stantec has the unique ability to connect to projects on a personal level and advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. The business recognises that to fulfil its promise to design with the community in mind, it needs to consider climate change in its project work, too.

6. Brookfield Renewable 

Leveraging over 120 years of operating experience and industry-leading innovation, Brookfield Renewable drives value across its extensive clean energy platform and delivers innovative renewable power solutions that accelerate the world towards a sustainable, low-carbon future. Brookfield Renewable is also a signatory to the UN-led Principles of Responsible Investment and the Net Zero Managers Initiative, both of which show their commitment to ESG best practices.

7. Evoqua Water Technologies 

With more than 100 years of heritage of innovation and industry firsts, market-leading expertise, and unmatched customer service, Evoqua Water Technologies has the primary focus to transform water and wastewater. Its cost-effective and reliable treatment systems and services ensure uninterrupted quantity and quality of water, enable regulatory and environmental compliance, increase efficiency through water reuse, and prepare customers for next-generation demands.

8. Brambles 

Under the CHEP brand, Brambles helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organisation on earth. Bramble prides itself on its circular business model, which facilitates the ‘share and reuse’ of the world’s largest pool of reusable pallets and containers. This enables Brambles to serve its customers while minimising the impact on the environment and improving the efficiency and safety of supply chains around the world.

9. Schnitzer 

Since its founding in 1906, Schnitzer has grown into a global leader in metals recycling through a combination of organic investments and acquisitions which provide state-of-the-art processing, manufacturing and information technologies. Today, Schnitzer operates 95 recycling facilities, including seven deep water ports – on both US coasts, in Hawaii and Puerto Rico – which enable efficient delivery of processed scrap metals to steel mills and foundries around the world. 

10. Taiwan High Speed Rail Consortium 

Since 2007, Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) has been providing safe and fast transportation services for Taiwan’s island-wide commuters. For more than 13 years, THSR has been the main transportation pillar of Taiwan’s western corridor. THSR trains can reach top speeds of 300 km/h from Nangang to Taipei, Banqiao, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Changhua, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, and Zuoying. These destinations reflect the innate hospitality and efficient systems of Taiwan. 

Sustainability Magazine Top 100 Companies 2023

Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Companies – Number 11-100

11. Amazon 

12. Microsoft 

13. AutoDesk 

14. Apple

15. IBM

16. Nestle

17. Deloitte 

18. Tesla 

19. Accenture

20. Oracle 

21. EY

22. Cisco

23. Capgemini 

24. Nike

25. Pfizer

26. HP 

27. United Nations

28. McKinsey & Co

29. PwC

30. Dell Technologies

31. Walmart

32. Tech Mahindra 

33. Salesforce

34. Samsung

35. JP Morgan 

36. BCG

37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

38. Sanofi

39. HSBC

40. KPMG

41. Adidas 

42. Intel

43. SAP

44. ABB

45. Morgan Stanley

46. BMW

47. AstraZeneca

48. Merck

49. Toyota Motor Corporation 

50. BASF

51. Ericsson 

52. VMware 

53. Santander

54. AT&T

55. Stellantis

56. Bain & Co

57. Volvo Group

58. Banco do Brasil

59. BAT

60. VISA

61. Barclays

62. Volkswagen

63. BNP Paribas

64. Mastercard

65. Johnson Controls

66. AXA

67. Reckitt

68. Lego Group

69. Mercedes-Benz AG

70. Henkel

71. Puma

72. Orange 

73. Societe Generale

74. Xerox

75. Patagonia 

76. BD

77. Engie

78. AB InBev 

79. Tetra Pak

80. Dassault Systemes 

81. BT

82. Entel

83. Kering

84. Radisson Hotel Group

85. Nespresso

86. Marsh

87. MTN

88. Scania Group

89. Rivian

90. EcoLab

91. Kearney

92. Intesa Sanpaolo

93. Iberdrola 

94. Orsted

95. Smurfit Kappa

96. McCormick & Company

97. Meta

98. E.ON

99. Alphabet

100. Polestar

To read more, click here.

Lucy Buchholz

