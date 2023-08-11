Sustainability Magazine launches Top 100 Companies 2023

Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Companies – Number 2-10

2. Siemens

Technology giant Siemens focuses on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the every day for billions of people.

Siemens have set clear, very ambitious priorities for core ESG topics, which they drive internally within their own operations as well as together with their customers. Siemens, wants to advance sustainability by creating value for everyone, driving sustainable growth, and creating a better world.

3. Vestas Wind Systems A/S

As the world's largest wind turbine manufacturer and wind turbine service provider, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has the vision to become the global leader in sustainable energy solutions. Every day, Vestas’s more than 28,000 employees help to create a better world by designing, manufacturing, installing, developing and servicing wind energy and hybrid projects all over the world.

4. Unilever

As one of the most notable sustainable companies, Unilever is making exciting new developments in packaging with the idea that paper-based bottles will replace plastic. The business has a clear view of its social and environmental obligations and is committed to developing plant-based alternatives to fossil-fuel-derived cleaning products and packaging, reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2039, and is already taking social action for people's welfare.

5. Stantec

Stantec collaborates across disciplines and industries to bring buildings, energy and resource, environmental, and infrastructure projects to life. With a long-term commitment to the people and places it serves, Stantec has the unique ability to connect to projects on a personal level and advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. The business recognises that to fulfil its promise to design with the community in mind, it needs to consider climate change in its project work, too.

6. Brookfield Renewable

Leveraging over 120 years of operating experience and industry-leading innovation, Brookfield Renewable drives value across its extensive clean energy platform and delivers innovative renewable power solutions that accelerate the world towards a sustainable, low-carbon future. Brookfield Renewable is also a signatory to the UN-led Principles of Responsible Investment and the Net Zero Managers Initiative, both of which show their commitment to ESG best practices.

7. Evoqua Water Technologies

With more than 100 years of heritage of innovation and industry firsts, market-leading expertise, and unmatched customer service, Evoqua Water Technologies has the primary focus to transform water and wastewater. Its cost-effective and reliable treatment systems and services ensure uninterrupted quantity and quality of water, enable regulatory and environmental compliance, increase efficiency through water reuse, and prepare customers for next-generation demands.

8. Brambles

Under the CHEP brand, Brambles helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organisation on earth. Bramble prides itself on its circular business model, which facilitates the ‘share and reuse’ of the world’s largest pool of reusable pallets and containers. This enables Brambles to serve its customers while minimising the impact on the environment and improving the efficiency and safety of supply chains around the world.

9. Schnitzer

Since its founding in 1906, Schnitzer has grown into a global leader in metals recycling through a combination of organic investments and acquisitions which provide state-of-the-art processing, manufacturing and information technologies. Today, Schnitzer operates 95 recycling facilities, including seven deep water ports – on both US coasts, in Hawaii and Puerto Rico – which enable efficient delivery of processed scrap metals to steel mills and foundries around the world.

10. Taiwan High Speed Rail Consortium

Since 2007, Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) has been providing safe and fast transportation services for Taiwan’s island-wide commuters. For more than 13 years, THSR has been the main transportation pillar of Taiwan’s western corridor. THSR trains can reach top speeds of 300 km/h from Nangang to Taipei, Banqiao, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Changhua, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, and Zuoying. These destinations reflect the innate hospitality and efficient systems of Taiwan.