Amazon & Accenture: Cutting Emissions in Shipping

The shipping industry finds itself at a crucial juncture. As a sector, it is responsible for 3% of global emissions — roughly the same amount as the whole of Germany.

Right now, the shipping sector stands at risk of being left behind in the race to decarbonisation if it fails to address its sustainability shortcomings. The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) forecasts that the shipping industry's emissions will increase by 50% by 2050 unless decisive actions are taken promptly.

So, the sector is looking for solutions to keep its ambitions of sustainability afloat in the lead up to key net zero dates. Fortunately, recent tech sector innovations may be able to provide shipping with the life raft it needs.

