Amazon & Accenture: Cutting Emissions in Shipping
The shipping industry finds itself at a crucial juncture. As a sector, it is responsible for 3% of global emissions — roughly the same amount as the whole of Germany.
Right now, the shipping sector stands at risk of being left behind in the race to decarbonisation if it fails to address its sustainability shortcomings. The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) forecasts that the shipping industry's emissions will increase by 50% by 2050 unless decisive actions are taken promptly.
So, the sector is looking for solutions to keep its ambitions of sustainability afloat in the lead up to key net zero dates. Fortunately, recent tech sector innovations may be able to provide shipping with the life raft it needs.
Charting a course for sustainability
One such innovation is shore power, also known as cold-ironing. Shore power allows ships to switch off their highly polluting engines, instead connecting to local electrical grids whilst docked at harbour. This allows crews to maintain the full functionality of their vessels when moored, whilst also significantly decreasing the emissions and noise pollution they produce around ports.
Similarly to the motoring industry, renewable or low-carbon fuels are on the rise in shipping. In 2023, Amazon signed an agreement with A.P. Moller - Maersk to transport a staggering 20,000 containers using eco-friendly methanol, taking their efforts to decarbonise their transportation network to the seas.
Then there are also emergent technologies that are part of the Internet of Things (IoT). Essentially, the Internet of Things is a network of interconnected devices. These pieces of tech can communicate and exchange data over the internet, enabling automation and enhanced efficiency in various applications. The IoT allows shipping companies to monitor cargo in real time, ensuring optimal conditions while minimizing waste and emissions.
Navigating to safer waters
Of course, safety is always the watchword in the shipping sector and technology can improve this too. The hope is that by introducing smart analytics programmes, AI and cloud technology, shipping companies will be able to reduce human error, making capsizes and cargo spillages a thing of the past. This will be hugely beneficial not only for the safety of crews, but for the health of marine ecosystems too.
Maynard Williams, UK MD for software provider Accenture, suggests that companies in every sector are flocking to introduce these technologies to transform their businesses: "We've seen significant growth in demand for the cloud as businesses continue to evaluate every part of their business, considering opportunities for transformation by technology, data and AI."
A sea change in technology
Importantly, technology can aid shipping companies in successfully navigating international regulations, which can of course be complex. Automated systems can ensure that a company's ship complies with environmental standards, safety protocol and trading regulations, making it easier for businesses to play by the rules.
Digital technologies can also revolutionise the shipping sector's sustainability. By adopting new computer systems, companies can more easily avoid costly breakdowns, enhance operational uptime, and prolong the life of their ships and onboard equipment. Advanced analytics can enable optimal routing and fuel use, while predictive tools are able to flag up onboard maintenance issues before they escalate into big problems.
Smooth sailing?
With the aid of technological advancements, there is real hope that the shipping industry can move towards its sustainability goals with the wind in its sails. Cathy Stephenson, MD at Wärtsilä Water & Waste, sums up what shipping executives should expect from the tech industry:
"Ship owners and operators should look to their suppliers for a clear attention to detail, a knowledge of the wider ecosystem and context in which a vessel operates, and for technology providers that have the time and resources to properly understand all of the technical idiosyncrasies of a given ship."
- Alternative fuels (LNG and hydrogen)
- Solar and wind power systems
- Ballast water treatment systems
- Hull designs that reduce drag
- Predictive maintenance
- AI algorithms that predict equipment failures
