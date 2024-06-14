How EY, Unilever & USAID are Uniting on Plastic Pollution

EY, Unilever and USAID have pledged an initial US$21m as part of the launch of The Circle Alliance, which the three hope will help businesses and entrepreneurs to reduce plastic use.

The public-private collaboration’s aim is “to support entrepreneurs and small businesses across the plastics value chain to scale solutions that reduce plastic use, tackle plastic waste and build thriving circular economies”.

It was launched by USAID Administrator Samantha Power, Unilever CSO Rebecca Marmot and EY Global Vice Chair Sustainability Amy Brachio, along with Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Dan Sullivan, the co-sponsors of the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act.