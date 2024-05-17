How has Unilever Updated its Climate Transition Action Plan?

Unilever has published a refreshed and “unashamedly realistic” Climate Transition Plan – weeks after a storm of protest about scaled-back targets.

Hein Schumacher, Unilever CEO, says the new commitments are “very stretching” and he revealed a determination to deliver against them.

CSO Rebecca Marmot, recently named in Sustainability Magazine’s Top 10 Women in Sustainability in the UK and Europe, said: “CTAP is really important, because it enables us to understand where our emissions sit across our business and our value chain.

“We’ve now got time-bound costed roadmaps that enable us to take action in each of the business groups.

“That means less exposure to volatility in the energy markets and more security of supply in key crops and commodities.”