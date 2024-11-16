IBM's AI-Powered Tools to Inform Sustainable Development

According to the IEA, approximately 775 million people currently lack access to electricity, predominantly in sub-Saharan Africa.

Energy infrastructures are frequently disrupted by extreme weather events such as droughts and floods, which further complicates the deployment and operation of renewable energy sources in these developing regions.

To address the issue of sustainable energy development, IBM announced two novel AI-powered solutions at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

These tools, created in partnership with the non-profit Sustainable Energy for All through IBM’s Sustainability Accelerator programme, provide vital, data-driven insights to inform leaders' decisions.

“Millions of people around the world don’t have basic access to electricity and new technologies such as AI can enable us to tackle this challenge,” says Justina Nixon-Saintil, VP and Chief Impact Officer at IBM.