Inside Google’s New Sustainable Mass Timber Office Space

Google’s new California office has been designed with its employees and the environment in mind.

The building is its first to be constructed using mass timber – a new form of engineered wood that is made up of numerous layered and laminated smaller pieces of wood.

In a company blog, Scott Foster, VP, Real Estate & Workplace Services, wrote: “Today, we’re announcing a new office that showcases the principles we’ve long applied to our real estate: creating sustainable spaces that allow Googlers to do their best work.

“Take a look at 1265 Borregas in Sunnyvale, California, and find out how it was designed to benefit both Googlers and the community in the state our company calls home.”