Inside IKEA's Massive New Investment in Net Zero Solutions

Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer, has announced a US$1.6bn investment to phase out direct fossil fuel use in its operations.

This new commitment aims to reduce the company's climate footprint from its own operations by 85% by 2030, using 2016 as the baseline.

A dual focus on energy efficiency and renewables

This investment of US$1.5bn will focus on energy efficiency improvements and renewable heating and cooling technology, coming in addition to a previously announced US$8bn commitment to offsite renewable energy production and technologies.

This combined US$9.6bn investment positions Ingka Group as a major player in the corporate transition to renewable energy.

Simon Henzell-Thomas, Global Director of Climate & Nature at Ingka Group, explains the significance of this investment.

"Heating and cooling are currently our largest driver of emissions within our own operations. This part of the bigger plan to reduce our total climate footprint across all scopes by 50% by 2030 and be net zero by 2050," he says.