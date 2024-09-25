Top 10: ESG Leaders
As you're already reading this, there's no need to spend too much time hammering home the importance of ESG.
With corporate responsibility paramount, ESG leadership has emerged as a crucial metric for assessing a company's commitment to sustainable practices.
Some of the world's most well-known brands are leading the way when it comes to ESG, with dedicated teams ensuring this is delivered.
At the helm of this movement are executives in a variety of roles, whether CSOs, Heads of ESG or even impact leaders.
In this week's Top 10, Sustainability Magazine runs through 10 of the world's leading ESG professionals who are not only transforming their organisations, but also setting industry standards for ethical governance and environmental stewardship.
10. Karen Pflug
Company: Ingka Group
Role: Chief Sustainability Officer
Karen is the Chief Sustainability Officer at the Ingka Group, the umbrella company of IKEA.
After joining the ranks of the Swedish giant in 2014 as Global Head of Quality, she had short two-year stint as CEO of Ikamo Bank, before returning to the home of Scandinavian home furnishings as CSO in 2021.
In that short time, Karen has guided IKEA through some exciting developments in the field of ESG, overseeing the company's 'People and Planet Positive' strategy. With this strategy, Karen has looked to weave sustainability through every aspect of her company's operations, making positive changes wherever possible.
Had an IKEA delivery recently? Maybe you'll remember the easily collapsible cardboard packaging, designed to be more easily recyclable. Been to one of IKEA's in-store restaurants? You might have seen a vegan option of their famous Swedish meatballs on sale.
These little changes are combined with large ambitious ones such as lowering the carbon footprint of products, building circularity into their services and decarbonising a vast fleet of delivery and freight vehicles.
Speaking to future ESG leaders, she says: "Be courageous, tenacious and lead with optimism."
9. Rashmi Ghai
Company: Citi Commercial Bank
Role: Global Head of Sustainability & ESG
Utilising more than 15 years of experience in banking and capital markets, Rashmi leads Citi Commercial Bank's sustainability strategy.
She has a background in M&A and leveraged finance for private equity clients, making her instrumental in helping businesses transition to a sustainable and inclusive economy.
“Starting early on ESG and sustainability strategies can support growth long-term for privately held companies,” she says.
“The risks and opportunities surrounding sustainability and ESG are increasingly becoming part of every company’s journey. The journey may not be easy but it’s a strategically important one.”
With the help of Rashmi's guidance, Citi Commercial Bank's efforts to advise mid-sized corporates on sustainability strategies, as well as sustainable financing solutions, align with the bank’s commitment to ESG.
Outside of her work at Citi, Rashmi is a special advisor to Building Markets, advancing global economic inclusivity.
And it’s not just us recognising her ESG prowess. Rashmi has been featured in the EMpower 50 Ethnic Minority Future Leaders List and Women In Banking & Finance.
8. Noel Anderson
Company: American Red Cross
Role: Chief Sustainability Officer
ESG leaders do not just come from the corporate world. In fact, you'll find some of the world's most sustainable practitioners devoting their lives to the work of non-profit organisations.
Noel is one such example.
Having been with the Red Cross for almost two decades, Noel has seen it all in service of humanitarian aid. At Sustainability LIVE London's Global Sustainability and ESG Awards, he was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of the time and effort he has put into the American Red Cross as well as the people-centric approach to ESG he has taken in his time as CSO.
Discussing the race to net zero and the fight for a more just world, Noel says: “Start with people and end with people. The only way we’re going to get this done is if we’re all on board.”
Under his leadership, the American Red Cross has implemented a robust plan to minimise its environmental impact through cutting emissions, waste and water usage. The American Red Cross is the first known humanitarian non-profit to publish a comprehensive ESG report.
7. Rishi Jain
Company: Liverpool Football Club
Role: Head of Impact
Picking up Liverpool’s ESG Programme Award at the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 at Sustainability LIVE London, Rishi Jain is a shining example of a true ESG leader.
The club was celebrated for its comprehensive sustainability strategy – The Red Way (TRW). It was launched in 2021 and aligns with 14 UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Built on three strategic pillars — People, Planet and Communities — the strategy is led day-to-day by Rishi with a dedicated Sustainability Steering Committee, chaired by SVP Partnerships Ben Latty, overseeing it.
Rishi said: “From a club perspective, the Red Way is really important to us as an entire football club, so to be recognised for that is something we’re really proud of.”
At the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, Rishi was also recognised with a highly commended award in its Future Leader category for his dedication to embedding and promoting sustainable practices at Liverpool Football Club and inspiring positive change in the pursuit of a more sustainable future.
6. Velislava Ivanova
Company: EY
Role: Global Strategy and Markets Leader, Climate Change and Sustainability Service
Velislava has been with EY for more than nine years, but her history in sustainability goes back much further across energy, retail, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, manufacturing and now consulting. It's probably quicker to name industries where Velislava hasn't left her mark.
Across this long and glittering career, she has helped companies implement sustainability strategies that consistently push the envelope and her work at EY is no different. Since she has been there, EY has had sustainability successes that could make the whole business world envious.
In 2020, the firm achieved global carbon neutrality, followed shortly after by becoming carbon negative in 2021 - no mean feat for a company the size of EY. By 2025, EY says it will achieve net zero. To do this, it will:
- Reduce its absolute carbon emissions by 40% across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2025
- Reduce office electricity usage and procure 100% renewable energy
- Structure electricity supply contracts through virtual power purchase agreements (vPPAs)
- Require 75% of its suppliers to set science-based targets.
While setting and achieving your own targets is one thing, it's another to insist that your supply chain follow suit. EY's work with its partners and clients across the world is very progressive and it leads the way in ESG consulting. Velislava's contribution to this success cannot be understated.
5. Jean-Pascal Tricoire
Company: Schneider Electric
Role: Chairman, former CEO
Jean-Pascal, the Chairman and former CEO of French energy pioneer Schneider Electric, has had an unconventional career to say the least. He's been described as a "misfit" and an "alien" in the corporate world for his eccentricity and zeal, but under his stewardship, Schneider has become widely regarded as one of the world's most sustainable companies.
Jean-Pascal’s tenure as CEO was marked by a laser focus on sustainability. He oversaw the purchase of American Power Conversion in 2007, a move that catapulted Schneider into the big leagues of critical power and cooling services. But it was his emphasis on solutions that truly set Schneider Electric apart in the industry.
With all the fervour of a green energy evangelist, Jean-Pascal championed the idea of an "all-electric, all-digital world". He positioned Schneider Electric as a key player in the fight against climate change, focusing on energy-efficient technologies and solutions for buildings, data centres and industrial processes.
Currently, he serves on the worldwide board of the UN Global Compact and is a UN HeForShe Corporate IMPACT champion, advocating for gender equality in the workplace. Under his leadership, Schneider Electric made significant strides in increasing female representation in leadership roles, with 42% representation across its global team.
Speaking of Jean-Pascal's tenure as CEO of Schneider, the company's Global Head of Marketing & Communications, Amy Haddon, says: “Jean-Pascal's leadership over the past 20 years has been nothing short of extraordinary, transforming Schneider on multiple fronts, driving record-setting performance, and doing it all while creating a culture of empowerment, inclusion, and purpose.”
4. Salah Said
Company: Klarna
Role: Head of Sustainability and ESG
Salah is at the helm of Swedish fintech giant Klarna’s sustainability pursuits and, although the company’ carbon footprint is relatively small thanks to its mainly virtual nature, continuously drives the company to be the best it can when it comes to sustainability.
Prioritising sustainability has helped Klarna stand out, with the company picking up the Net Zero Award at this year's Global Sustainability & ESG Awards at Sustainability LIVE London.
“I think a lot of companies have embraced collaborations with nonprofits and social businesses, seeing them as an opportunity to drive innovation within the business and not only as a vehicle to support more social and environmental impact outside of the business,” he told Sustainability Magazine.
Speaking off the back of accepting the award, Salah — alongside Sara Davidson, Head of Sustainability and Sustainability Marketing & Communications Lead — said the recognition is encouraging the brand to continue to usher in more sustainability action.
“Our advice is to do and not talk. Default to action,” he said.
Walking the walk as well as talking the talk, Salah continues to drive the company’s ESG strategy, focusing on climate action, social impact and ethical governance. By doing so, he sets a stellar example of how ESG can be applied and executed in the finance sector.
3. Yumi Otsuka
Company: Toyota
Role: Chief Sustainability Officer
Yumi Otsuka is the Chief Sustainability Officer of the Toyota and has been with the Japanese motoring giant since 1992, after graduating from Osaka University with a law degree. Throughout the years, she's risen through the ranks, holding several different positions within the company.
Since 2020, though, she has been leading Toyota's corporate mission of "producing happiness for all". This approach to sustainability and ESG is a people-centric one. With it, Toyota aims to perform well against the UN's SDGs by starting with its employees and its supply chain.
Yumi's conception of sustainability is all about always keeping it at the front of the team's minds, not merely as something they just think about occasionally. This manifests itself in Toyota's products and services, as well as its internal focus on diversity, inclusivity, employment equity and sustainable innovation.
Some recent successes have included Toyota's success in introducing a 'zero waste to landfill' initiative, as well as its R&D in electric & hydrogen-powered vehicles for domestic and commercial use.
One particularly interesting initiative has been 'Woven City'. The small town, which Toyota is building near Mount Fuji, is being constructed with utopian principles of sustainability and ESG. Many of Toyota's future operations will be based in Woven City after tests commence in 2025 and the company hopes the settlement will provide a blueprint for a sustainable urban future.
Speaking about the project, Yumi says: "[It will be an] ever-evolving living laboratory to test new technologies and services in a human-centered manner."
2. Elena Valderrabano
Company: Telefónica
Role: Head of ESG
Elena is a prominent figure in the ESG landscape, known across telecoms and beyond for driving sustainability and governance initiatives across Telefónica.
As President of DIRSE (Spanish Association of Sustainability Managers), she advocates for sustainable business practices throughout Spain and leverages her background in environmental law to complement her leadership in creating policies that address both regulatory requirements and social impact.
This is not the first time Elena has been spotlighted for her ESG excellence, reaching 42 in our Top 100 Leaders in Sustainability supplement. Her position was secured thanks to her consistent advocacy for change, something she says governs her career choices.
“The best is always yet to come and it depends on us,” she says.
“Sustainability is the long term: working and being a leader, we’re thinking about those who will come tomorrow.
“Sustainability is also about giving collective answers to complex problems.”
1. Suzanne DiBianca
Company: Salesforce
Role: EVP ESG and Chief Impact Officer
In her role as EVP of Corporate Relations and Chief Impact Officer, Suzanne oversees Salesforce’s ESG initiatives and sustainability strategies.
She has served on Salesforce’s executive team for the past two decades, playing a key role in the company’s transformation from a start-up to a global powerhouse with more than US$20bn in revenue, employing a workforce of more than 75,000.
Suzanne says one of her main leadership highlights centres around sustainability and ESG. A leader in corporate stakeholder strategy, Suzanne is responsible for collaborating across the organisation to define and track objectives in D&I, as well as sustainability, philanthropy and governance.
She is also responsible for overseeing Salesforce’s industry-leading climate action plan.
Suzanne is vocal about how ESG principles drive her company’s business strategy. Speaking at Sustainability LIVE New York, she emphasised that ESG efforts, particularly those related to climate, are not just about managing risks but also about fostering innovation and value creation.
“Incorporating nature into our decision-making is not only about managing risks and costs, but also about value creation, innovation and collaboration,” she says.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******