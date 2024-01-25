IKEA parent Ingka Group: 80 Years of Sustainability Success

When 17-year-old Ingvar Kamprad, who lived on the Elmtaryd farm near the village of Agunnaryd, started a mail order company where he delivered his goods by bicycle, he could not possibly have imagined how that business would look today.

Now synonymous with stylish, affordable, accessible homeware and furniture, the yellow initials from Ingvar’s name and address emblazoned against a vibrant blue can be found on giant stores around the world – IKEA.

Much has changed since then of course, but Sweden’s most famous export (ahead of Spotify, H&M, and Volvo) continues to transform and invest to be more affordable, accessible, and sustainable.

What is the Ingka Group, parent company of IKEA?

IKEA Retail is part of the wider Ingka Group (no prizes for working out where that name comes from), which consists of three business areas:

IKEA Retail

The core of the business, there are 482 IKEA stores in 31 countries – with more on the way. These stores receive 657 million visitors, while the website IKEA.com has seen more than 3.8 billion visits.

Think consumers are tiring of IKEA’s smart products? Think again. FY23, which ended for IKEA in August, saw a five-fold increase in net profit to €1.5 billion (US$1.64 billion) for Ingka Group, which owns the vast majority of store franchises.

Ingka Centres

With huge IKEA stores already forming cornerstones of landmark shopping malls, Ingka took the next logical step – to open its own centres anchored by an IKEA store, with the first in 1973 in Sweden. There are 33 of these around the world, with most in Europe and China, but upcoming locations in the US and India too.

These Ingka Centres vary greatly in size, ranging from just 28 stores in the mall to 455 stores.

Ingka Investments

Making responsible investments in the Group’s core business, or in areas that add value for customers, Ingka Investments grows the IKEA Retail business by partnering with companies that share the same values.

Ingka Investments pumped €1.3 billion (US$1.4 billion) in assets such as real estate, renewables, forestry, and business development and committed to €1.9 billion (US$2 billion).