The future of AI and IoT in sustainable smart cities

Smart cities are a concept revolutionising the way we think about urban living. It’s a term that covers cities with advanced data collection and deployment technologies, using advancements in AI, ML, cloud, and 5G to manage the services and resources that its residents have access to.

The pace of innovation can hardly keep pace with the industry’s imaginings for smart city technologies, yet alongside this, sustainability targets are becoming increasingly ambitious.

The data demands of our AI, IoT, cloud models, and the consequent neural networks – with their huge computational resources and energy consumption – could seriously hinder the world’s net-zero targets.

But is it possible to achieve our complete vision for the smart cities of the future using AI technologies to create a net-positive sustainable impact?

Technology and accelerating the drive to sustainability

The advancement in the fields of AI, the cloud, and IoT has accelerated at a phenomenal pace. And there’s no doubt that, in the short term at least, these technologies are creating additional demands on our sustainability requirements.

Fortunately, though, the additional demand of these technologies is outweighed by the sustainable transformation opportunities that they unlock.

“This is the decisive decade. I am, however, optimistic, and the IPCC have said we already have the tools and the technology we need to tackle the climate crisis. We just need to use them,” asserts Adam Elman, the Head of Sustainability for Google Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“Across the world today, data AI machine learning is really being used in the real world to take action.”

But, on the flipside, there are questions about whether sustainable technologies are the solution that the world is waiting for.

For Carl Ennis, the UK CEO of Siemens, while smart solutions present a fantastic opportunity, they aren’t enough in isolation.

“Smart solutions, which are often what are required at community level, require an intelligent systems-led approach. Not only to the technological solution, but also to the commercial model that's used,” Ennis explains.

“Now, of course, if this were easy, we'd already be doing it. Unfortunately, there are a wealth of barriers to creating better, smarter, cleaner infrastructure. And, somewhat disappointingly for the head of a technology company, I'm sad to say that, in this particular instance, the challenge is not a technological one.”

According to Ennis, the answer to resolving this issue lies in a sociological sphere, not a technological one.

“Today, we have already proven technology that will get us 80% of the way to net zero. Today's challenge is, in fact, a commercial one; it's one struggling with the complex decision-making that happens at community level and town level.”

But, whichever view you take, there are still remarkable positives to be taken from this – primarily that our current technologies have the capability to take the world where it needs to be.

AI as a tool in Google’s development of sustainability strategies

There’s no doubt that technology will pave the way to the cities of the future.

“Smart cities are no longer a hypothetical concept – over 100 cities in the world have already implemented initiatives that warrant them smart in some way or other,” states Amr Houssein, the Managing Director of eSIM as a Service at Mobilise.

“From a telecoms’ perspective, it really is that perfect combination of IoT’s connectivity and 5G’s rich capacity of capabilities that have enabled automated systems and flows to be built across cities. On a citywide scale, it's things like smart energy grids and intelligent traffic management systems, but also smart homes, too.”

An invaluable case study in this sphere is the work that Google is currently undertaking to use IoT and AI technologies to reach its sustainability targets.

Google’s deployment of sustainability-oriented AI and IoT tools span a huge variety of use cases. Firstly, AI is actually being deployed as a tool to increase data centre efficiencies, meaning that the expanding data demands of future smart cities can be met more sustainably.