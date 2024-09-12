Klarna Wins Net Zero Award at Global Sustainability Awards

“Our advice - to do and not talk. Default to action.”

Klarna has embarked on an ambitious journey towards net zero, setting a new benchmark for corporate climate action.

The company's strategy goes beyond traditional emissions reduction, embracing a holistic approach that includes innovative financing mechanisms and support for cutting-edge climate solutions.

The heart of Klarna's efforts is its commitment to fully decarbonise its value chain by 2040, with an interim target of halving emissions by 2030.

The company has already made significant strides, reducing its combined Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 25% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Perhaps most notably, Klarna has implemented a pioneering internal carbon tax, which raised US$2m in 2023 alone.

This voluntary levy has generated a total of US$7m since 2021, channelled into the Climate Transformation Fund (CTF).

The CTF supports a diverse portfolio of climate projects, ranging from nature protection to innovative carbon removal techniques.

Klarna's approach aligns with the Science Based Targets initiative's 'Beyond Value Chain Mitigation' guidance, demonstrating a commitment to both reducing its own emissions and supporting external climate solutions.

This strategy has inspired other companies, including Spotify and ING Bank, to join Klarna's efforts in supporting the CTF.