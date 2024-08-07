Kyndryl: 4 Steps to Help Make Companies’ AI Use Sustainable

Generative AI is currently seen as both a blessing and a curse.

On the upside, it simplifies processes, enables businesses to be more efficient and allows employees to offload some of the more procedural work in favour of the big projects.

On the downside, it has an apparently limitless appetite for energy, producing alarming spikes in GHG consumption at a time when companies cannot avoid a sharp focus on sustainability.

According to IT services and consulting firm Kyndryl, however, there is a way of limiting the cons without destroying the pros.

In a blog, Liz Porter, Global ESG Consult Lead at Kyndryl, and Avintha Moodaly, Director, Environmental Management, argue that gen AI could actually hold the key to business sustainability.