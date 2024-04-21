Microsoft/Kyndryl: Why Firms have Climate Intent, not Action

There is an opportunity for green IT initiatives to extend beyond reducing carbon emissions from IT infrastructure. This broader scope includes minimising emissions from various IT operations – including procurement, management, and disposal.

The true value of a tech-driven sustainability program emerges when organisations harness technological advancements to foster innovations. For instance, while 61% of organisations use AI to monitor energy use, only 34% use current data to predict future energy consumption.

AI can offer great value to businesses as it’s being used today to help automate sustainability measurement, and it can be used in the future for more predictive analytics that assess Scope 3 risks, forecast energy consumption and anticipate potential risks such as natural disasters. Deploying AI, you also have to implement sustainable solutions to minimise your overall environmental footprint.

Additionally, to meet today’s demanding data and application needs, migrating to cloud networks will also help companies advance sustainability goals. For example, organisations migrating from on-premises network hardware to cloud-based services using renewable energy can decrease related carbon emissions between 78% and 96%.

What are leaders saying the barriers are to achieving meaningful sustainability action?

Sustainability is a strategic imperative that has the attention of the C-suite yet there is a disconnect between the use of technology and alignment within the organisation. This includes not only aligning with finance but also empowering employees with concrete objectives.

Companies are in varying stages of their sustainability journey, and everyone can agree that there is still much work to be done. In order to make sustainability a priority, companies should consider the following best practices:

Make sustainability a CEO and Boardroom priority aligned with finance and technology . Of those companies that have implemented sustainability for more than 10 years, only 24% have full alignment with finance and 44% with technology.

. Of those companies that have implemented sustainability for more than 10 years, only 24% have full alignment with finance and 44% with technology. Align sustainability with technology modernisation . Competing demands from customers, investors and regulators have created challenges in prioritisation. Of the respondents surveyed, 52% use automation to improve efficiencies and build sustainable operations, while 48% digitise their workplaces to support a hybrid work strategy and 47% use technology to reduce the environmental footprint of their organisation. Prioritise projects based on your company’s sustainability commitments and long-term business growth plans.

. Competing demands from customers, investors and regulators have created challenges in prioritisation. Of the respondents surveyed, 52% use automation to improve efficiencies and build sustainable operations, while 48% digitise their workplaces to support a hybrid work strategy and 47% use technology to reduce the environmental footprint of their organisation. Prioritise projects based on your company’s sustainability commitments and long-term business growth plans. Simplify complex data terrain . A mere 15% of organisations have the capability to provide their employees with real-time sustainability dashboards. Streamlined data management is crucial for informed decision-making and successful execution of strategies.

. A mere 15% of organisations have the capability to provide their employees with real-time sustainability dashboards. Streamlined data management is crucial for informed decision-making and successful execution of strategies. Unleash AI for predictive sustainability. Expand the use of AI beyond reporting to include predictive analytics. Today, only 31% of companies (based on those responding to the study) identify Scope 3 risks, 34% predict future energy consumptions, and 29% predict and prepare for natural disasters.

Expand the use of AI beyond reporting to include predictive analytics. Today, only 31% of companies (based on those responding to the study) identify Scope 3 risks, 34% predict future energy consumptions, and 29% predict and prepare for natural disasters. Empower employees. The study found that 48% lack dedicated resources or limited internal expertise, which outlines the need for additional workforce development. Go beyond education and awareness-raising efforts to empower employees by giving them concrete sustainability objectives.

