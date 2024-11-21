L.E.K.: Construction Industry’s Sustainability Benefits

The buildings and construction sector is the world’s biggest polluter, responsible for 37% of greenhouse gas emissions according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

A 2024 report from L.E.K. Consulting shows that 41% of European building and construction contractors consider sustainability and ESG activities as important to their strategy.

However, short term business considerations, such as securing finance and overcoming a skills shortage, have taken precedence over sustainability efforts.

Tom Diplock, Partner and Head of European Building and Construction Practice at L.E.K. Consulting, says: “After a challenging and disrupted period, the construction sector must move beyond short-term fixes and lay the groundwork for future competitiveness.