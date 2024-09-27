Q&A: Sustainable Packaging with Karin von Kienlin

Additionally, some participants mentioned that they do not have access to enough sustainable packaging materials, which can hinder the switch from plastics.

Economic pressures are also a major consideration at the moment, making it harder to reduce plastic usage as brand owners grapple with the challenge of balancing growing sales and cost-efficiency with their sustainability goals. Identifying effective strategies can be difficult and despite a strong commitment to sustainability, these financial pressures frequently lead brands to re-evaluate and shift their priorities.

How can brand owners rebalance their priorities?

It is possible for brand owners to strive for sales growth and cost savings alongside progress on sustainability goals. There are sustainable packaging materials that are both environmentally friendly and help save costs.

Another key challenge that brand owners identified was the pace of regulatory change, which is something that companies could look to address.



Working as an industry with regulators to help establish an environment in which new, cost-efficient, sustainable packaging options can safely be brought to market should be a key consideration.

Ultimately the need to become more sustainable will prevail and more sustainable packaging formats will win share over less sustainable formats if key packaging properties are achieved and the price differential is not prohibitive. Therefore, exploration of CO₂ reduction options alongside new material and format trials are key in honing competitiveness.

A final thought would be to really educate their consumers, helping to drive growth. By using packaging as a vehicle to educate consumers on the company’s sustainability practices and commitments, brands can drive greater brand loyalty and sales.

What does the future look like for sustainable plastics?

We expect to see continued investment in this area as brands look to respond to consumer and regulatory demands, slow as they might be, and drive awareness of this approach through their packaging choices.



Sustainability is integrated alongside other business priorities and this suggests that sustainable packaging is a key factor in business strategy and product marketing, not just a case of meeting environmental targets.