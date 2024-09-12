Liverpool FC Wins ESG Award at Global Sustainability Awards
Liverpool FC has emerged as a trailblazer in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices within the sporting world, partly thanks to its comprehensive sustainability strategy – The Red Way (TRW).
Rishi Jain, Director of Impact at Liverpool Football Club, said: “From a club perspective, the Red Way is really important to us as an entire football club, so to be recognised for that is something we’re really proud of.
"I’m really excited to go and tell the wider team.
"As a football club we really celebrate this internally and externally. It is really the cherry on top of everything we’re doing."
His advice to other sustainability leaders? “Buy into it.”
Launched in 2021, TRW aligns with 14 UN Sustainable Development Goals and is built upon three strategic pillars: People, Planet and Communities.
The strategy's implementation is overseen by a dedicated Sustainability Steering Committee, chaired by SVP Partnerships Ben Latty, with day-to-day management, led by Director of Impact Rishi Jain.
This governance structure ensures that sustainability considerations are woven into the fabric of decision-making across the club.
Liverpool FC's commitment to environmental stewardship is evidenced by concrete achievements.
The club has reduced its emissions by 3% from its 2019/20 baseline, despite a 20% increase in revenue.
An impressive 94% of club operations now run on clean energy, with 100% renewable tariffs for electricity and gas across all sites and the club has offset the entirety of its football operations' emissions, amounting to over 32,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.
A partnership with SC Johnson has birthed a circular recycling process, transforming plastic bottles from Anfield into new products – this initiative has contributed to a 30% reduction in overall waste since 2019.
The club's ESG focus extends to social responsibility, achieving the Advanced Level of the Premier League Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Standard. Over 14,000 hours of sustainability training have been delivered to staff, embedding these principles into performance reviews.
Liverpool FC's pioneering approach has not gone unnoticed, with the club being named the Most Sustainable in Europe's Top 5 leagues by Brand Finance.
As the Reds set their sights on ambitious targets, including a 50% reduction in absolute emissions by 2030 and net-zero status by 2040, they are setting a new benchmark for sustainability in professional sports.
Steven Downes, Editor-in-Chief, Sustainability Magazine, said: “If people think ‘sustainability’ and ‘football’ don’t sit together, Liverpool FC’s The Red Way shows that they can and should. We hope that this award is a catalyst for other clubs to follow The Red Way.”
The awards
Launched in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 debuted at Sustainability LIVE London on 10, September.
The comprehensive programme acknowledges companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking in a multitude of categories.
The awards celebrate the best companies, professionals and projects in sustainability and ESG, and offer free entry for charities and NGOs.
“It was an honour to spotlight such a wide range of incredible companies at the inaugural Global Sustainability and ESG awards,” said Glen White, CEO of BizClik and Sustainability Magazine.
“At a time where it is crucial that companies are getting their sustainability strategy right, it is more important than ever to uplift and celebrate the frontrunners, the innovators and the pioneers who are developing innovative initiatives, projects and strategies that will have a positive impact on the planet for years to come.
“To host the awards during Sustainability LIVE London, where we’ve brought together thousands of the world’s brightest minds in sustainability, is an incredible moment for the sector to celebrate, we encourage many more companies to enter our Awards for 2025.
“Thanks to every company that entered - I say ‘just keep going on your journey’ and a big Congratulations to every company who was shortlisted, highly commended and of course to our 15 winners – we appreciate your input more than you know.”
The ESG Programme Award
As ESG becomes a pillar of sustainability strategy for companies around the world, The Global Sustainability and ESG Awards celebrate the remarkable organisations that incorporate ESG into their corporate values and actions.
The companies shortlisted for the ESG Programme Award alongside Liverpool FC are:
- Scala Data Centers
- Mitie
- Diversified Energy
- BTG Pactual
These companies have successfully adopted ESG principles in its corporate strategy and demonstrated long-term innovation in ESG commitment that support the establishment of deeper sustainability in their respective industries.
Highly Commended: Scala Data Centers & Mitie
Mitie Group plc, the largest facilities management firm in the UK, has implemented a comprehensive 15-point ESG strategy.
The company's 'Science of Service' approach leverages cloud-based platforms to deliver sustainable solutions, as evidenced by their Cleaning and Hygiene Centre of Excellence in Birmingham.
Mitie's commitment extends to its workforce, with a US$12.7m Winter Support package launched last year, contributing to a 7% increase in employee engagement.
Mitie's ambitious 'Plan Zero' targets net-zero operational emissions by 2025 and non-operational by 2035.
The company has made significant strides, reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 11% and waste to landfill by 83% between FY21 and FY23.
Notably, Mitie has secured validation from the Science Based Target initiative for near-term, long-term, and net-zero targets – a feat achieved by only 219 organisations globally.
Operating on 100% renewable energy since inception, Scala has achieved a Water Usage Effectiveness of zero and the lowest design Power Usage Effectiveness in the region, below 1.35.
The company's innovative approach is exemplified by their successful proof of concept using hydro-treated vegetable oil in backup generators, potentially reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 85%.
Scala's 'Mega Watt of Opportunities' programme demonstrates a commitment to social responsibility, providing scholarships and job opportunities for every 1MW of capacity booked.
The company's sustainability efforts are further bolstered by the issuance of green debentures, aligning financial strategies with environmental objectives.
Both companies showcase how integrating ESG principles can drive innovation, efficiency, and positive social impact across diverse sectors.
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
Thanks to our esteemed panel of industry leaders who judged the awards:
- Adam Elman, Google EMEA
- Angela Hultberg, Kearney
- Steve Smith, Schneider Electric
- Sophie Graham, IFS
- Courtney Holm, The Holm Edit
- Professor Paolo Taticchi. OMRI, UCL School of Management
- Márcia Balisciano, RELX
- Jane Goodland, LSEG
- Rahul Sareen, AWS
- Kevin Dunckley, HH Global
- Alice Spencer, CISL
The full list of awards categories and winners for 2024 is:
- Sustainability Strategy Award – Geopost
- ESG Programme Award – Liverpool FC
- Sustainable Finance Award – Scala Data Centers
- Diversity Award – Mitie
- Net Zero Award – Klarna
- Sustainable Supply Chain Award – UKL
- Sustainable Technology Award – DuPont Water Solutions
- Sustainable Consultancy Award – Forest Carbon
- Future Leader Award – Anastasia Le
- Executive of the Year Award – Preeti Srivastav
- Project of the Year Award – Amazon: The Amazon Global Refugee Challenge
- Lifetime of Achievement Award – Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at American Red Cross
- AI in Sustainability Award – Ndustrial
- Social Enterprise Award – UKL
- Start-Up Award – EasyCep
