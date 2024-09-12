Liverpool FC Wins ESG Award at Global Sustainability Awards

“To host the awards during Sustainability LIVE London, where we’ve brought together thousands of the world’s brightest minds in sustainability, is an incredible moment for the sector to celebrate, we encourage many more companies to enter our Awards for 2025.

“Thanks to every company that entered - I say ‘just keep going on your journey’ and a big Congratulations to every company who was shortlisted, highly commended and of course to our 15 winners – we appreciate your input more than you know.”

The ESG Programme Award



As ESG becomes a pillar of sustainability strategy for companies around the world, The Global Sustainability and ESG Awards celebrate the remarkable organisations that incorporate ESG into their corporate values and actions.

The companies shortlisted for the ESG Programme Award alongside Liverpool FC are:

Scala Data Centers

Mitie

Diversified Energy

BTG Pactual

These companies have successfully adopted ESG principles in its corporate strategy and demonstrated long-term innovation in ESG commitment that support the establishment of deeper sustainability in their respective industries.

Highly Commended: Scala Data Centers & Mitie

Mitie Group plc, the largest facilities management firm in the UK, has implemented a comprehensive 15-point ESG strategy.

The company's 'Science of Service' approach leverages cloud-based platforms to deliver sustainable solutions, as evidenced by their Cleaning and Hygiene Centre of Excellence in Birmingham.

Mitie's commitment extends to its workforce, with a US$12.7m Winter Support package launched last year, contributing to a 7% increase in employee engagement.

Mitie's ambitious 'Plan Zero' targets net-zero operational emissions by 2025 and non-operational by 2035.

The company has made significant strides, reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 11% and waste to landfill by 83% between FY21 and FY23.

Notably, Mitie has secured validation from the Science Based Target initiative for near-term, long-term, and net-zero targets – a feat achieved by only 219 organisations globally.

