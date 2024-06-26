Johnson & Johnson on Balancing People, Planet & Profit

Johnson & Johnson is promising a “relentless focus” on improving the health of people and the planet.

In its 2023 Health for Humanity report, J&J reveals a host of improvements in its sustainability performance, supply chain management and health treatments.

Johnson & Johnson CSO Paulette Frank said: “Johnson & Johnson’s relentless focus on solving the world’s toughest health challenges inspires our commitment to environmental stewardship – because human health and environmental health are inextricably linked.

“From our global, science-based approach to climate action, to our community-based support for health workers and clinics on the front lines of climate change, we put the patient and the planet at the centre of our sustainability efforts.”