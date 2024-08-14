Bill Gates-Backed Group Aims to End Carbon Credits Conflict

“I’m not a scientist, but I know enough to appreciate that any large-scale process needs to have rigorous, consistent standards at its core in order to be successful in the long term.”

So, how can it be certain that carbon dioxide removal is trustworthy and consistent?

Carbon Removal Standards Initiative

This new nonprofit aims to ensure that NGOs and policymakers have the science based information needed to ensure carbon offsetting can do good in the way the planet needs.

The CSRI says its work relies on three important realisations:

Carbon removal is a public good

Carbon removal supply and demand will be policy driven

Solutions will fit into a range of regulated industries

Anu Khan, Founder and Executive Director of the CRSI, explains: “Operationalising this simple answer is going to be complicated. And it will take time.

“Civil society will have to play a role in making sure that policymakers and regulators – across jurisdictions, CDR pathways, and policy mechanisms – have access to financially unconflicted info on CDR quantification.