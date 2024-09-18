Oracle Promises to Revolutionise Sustainability Reporting

Oracle has unveiled its latest offering in business-oriented software. Its new application, named Oracle Fusion Cloud Sustainability (OFCS), is designed to simplify the complex task of environmental reporting for companies.

OFCS – announced at Oracle CloudWorld in Las Vegas on September 11th 2024 – is being offered to existing customers at no additional cost as part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite.

All around the world, businesses are grappling with increasingly stringent environmental regulations, not to mention growing pressure from stakeholders who want to see tangible progress on sustainability goals.